Obama congratulates Biden, Harris, says it is up to them to mend 'deeply and bitterly divided' country

Politicians on both sides of the aisle, including former Presidents, presidential candidates, and Congresspeople have taken to Twitter to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on clinching the victory over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," former President Barack Obama wrote in a lengthy statement issued on Twitter.
"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."
"America has spoken and democracy has won," tweeted former President Bill Clinton, less than an hour after the Associated Press officially called the election for Biden after nabbing the necessary electoral college votes.
Hillary Clinton also congratulated Biden and Harris on clinching the victory: "It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."
Biden officially won by grabbing Pennsylvania's 20 votes, a crucial swing state in the election that Trump won in 2016.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who ran for the Democratic presidential ticket, congratulated Biden and Harris for the win: "Let’s go make some big, structural change."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), who competed against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, tweeted a congratulations of not just the incoming President and Vice President, but of grassroots organizers: "I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible."
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush was among the few Republicans to cross the aisle. "I will be praying for you and your success," the former Republican presidential prospect tweeted. "Now is the time to heal deep wounds."
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who ran against former President Barack Obama in 2012, also tweeted congratulating Biden and Harris.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), following a congratulatory message, shared a days-old clip of CNN correspondent Abby Phillip discussing Trump's political career beginning with falsehoods accusing former President Barack Obama.
"Poetic justice," she said.
Below, see how politicians — from former presidents to newly-elected Congresspeople — have responded to Biden and Harris' win.
Former President Barack Obama
Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020
Former President Bill Clinton
America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020
It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! Let’s go make some big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/XB1bw5HuXR— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 7, 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.)
I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020
Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
How refreshing that our president-elect is already at work to unite and heal - ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush
Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020
Rep.-elect Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)
JUST VIBIN’ pic.twitter.com/D3QuDbZH0A— Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 7, 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)
Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic win!— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 7, 2020
We have not only voted out the most corrupt, dangerous president in modern history but have the opportunity to carry out the most progressive agenda our country has ever seen.
Let’s get to work!
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)
I am thrilled that @JoeBiden is heading to the White House and that @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as our first woman, first Black, and first Asian-American Vice President. I’m looking forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to help working families.— Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) November 7, 2020
