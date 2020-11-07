Obama Congratulates Biden-Harris, ‘Democracy Has Won’ Says Clinton

"In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," former President Barack Obama wrote in a statement issued on Twitter after major US networks called the presidential race in favour of Biden, winning him the title of US President-Elect.

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support."

“The election results show that the country remains deeply, and bitterly divided”, said Obama, stating that it is not only the work of Biden-Harris, but every American citizen to work to “find common ground and move forward”.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril,” he added.

US Leaders React

Prominent political leaders of the United States took to Twitter to congratulate Biden Harris.

FORMER US PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs







— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS

