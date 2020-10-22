Obama campaigns for his former vice president in Philadelphia, but can he push Biden over the finish line?

Former President Barack Obama speaks at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia on 21 October. (AP)

Consuela Taylor drove her son’s pizza delivery car into Philadelphia from neighbouring Delaware County to see Barack Obama.

“He means hope to me,” said Ms Taylor, holding back tears outside a parking lot near Citizens Bank Park, where the former president headlined a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “I don’t know what he means to other people, but he means hope to me.”

Her son’s electric blue sedan was among hundreds of cars that queued along Broad Street in South Philadelphia on 21 October, as Donald Trump’s predecessor made a series of in-person public appearances – his first during 2020 elections – to urge voters to support his former vice president, flipping the dynamic in their storied and sentimentalised relationship.

With less than two weeks to Election Day, Democrats have mobilised Mr Obama as the party’s most powerful orator and as a critical, home-stretch endorsement in the former vice president’s first home, a crucial battleground state that Mr Biden and running mate Kamala Harris intend to flip.

His appearances offered some nostalgic catharsis for Democrats overwhelmed by the current administration, but rally attendees – including local party officials, labour leaders, volunteers, lawmakers and supporters – were reminded that the candidate on the 2020 ballot intends to carry his legacy.

Mr Obama returned to the same city where, as president, he delivered an energised and hopeful Election Day eve speech on 7 November for then-candidate Hillary Clinton. Four years later, during the summer’s Democratic National Committee, he returned to the city to deliver a sober rebuke of her opponent’s first term, with a warning for the future.

On his return visit on 21 October, he injected his trademark enthusiasm and optimism that has coloured his legacy among Democrats across a series of visits – at a community roundtable, to a group of volunteers, and in front of hundreds of supporters during an evening “drive-thru” rally.

His visit also carried echoes of 2008 and previous campaigns – old foe Donald Trump, who promoted a baseless, racist “birther” conspiracy, later became the first Republican to carry the state since 1988, and has spent his time in office demonising his predecessor and his vice president, now his opponent.

Swing state voters are often bombarded with campaign mailers, phone calls, texts and other adverts, while their lengthy ballots with critical local elections are often overwhelmed by intense national scrutiny over the presidential race.

In reliably Democratic Philadelphia, massive red billboards over South Philly tell drivers to vote in large white letters, and VOTE BIDEN 2020 placards line telephone poles from one end of Broad Street to the city’s historic centre.

But still peeking from house windows and on car bumpers are faded Obama-Biden signs and peeling campaign stickers from more than 12 years ago.

With Senator Harris alongside him, Mr Biden’s campaign sought to recreate the Obama-Biden dynamic in his choice of running mate, rekindling a relationship that has been mythologised among supporters.

“I know that he supports Joe, and I know he’s going to support Joe, and he’s going to continue supporting Joe,” Ms Taylor said. “Just because he’s not our president currently, he’s still going to be helpful to the United States.”

‘There is an energy out there’

Mr Obama arrived in Philadelphia on the heels of the president’s campaign swing into three counties he won in 2016 that Mr Obama himself carried in 2012.

During a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, the president said: “If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing.”

Last week in Georgia, he said: “They said, ‘Sir, we have bad news.’ ‘What’s the bad news? ‘Obama’s going to start campaigning for Sleepy Joe.’ I said, ‘Is that good or bad? Why is it bad?’ Because he campaigned harder for Hillary than she did. He was very ineffective as a campaigner.”

Republicans have pointed to a sprawling voter outreach operation in the state, hosting massive rallies with thousands of people and closing the voter registration gap between Democrats in the state to its slimmest margin in decades.

But the GOP and the president’s campaign lost a recent effort to diminish Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting plans, with early voting turnouts exceeding previous years.

