Obama Campaigns with Biden for First Time, Slams Trump for Treating Presidency Like a 'Reality Show'

Former President Barack Obama delivered a critical takedown of Donald Trump on Saturday and called out his successor for only caring about "feeding his ego" during his time in the White House.

At a drive-in rally for Democratic nominee and his former vice president Joe Biden in Flint, Michigan, Obama slammed Trump for failing to focus on the nation and instead only working to promote himself using a "reality show" style of politics.

"[Trump] hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show to give him the attention that he craves," Obama, 59, said. "But unfortunately, the rest of us have to live with the consequences."

Speaking less than one week before the Nov. 3 election, Obama explained the differences between Biden and Trump, insisting that Biden would be dedicated to his role as president much like he was as vice president under Obama.

"I can tell you that the presidency doesn’t change who you are. It shows who are you. It reveals who you are,” Obama explained. “And for eight years, Joe was the last one in the room when I made a big decision."

While "Trump cares about feeding his ego," Obama asserted, "Joe cares about keeping you and your family safe."

"Tweeting at the TV doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better. You've got to have a plan. You've got to put in the work," the Democrat continued. "Joe's not going to screw up testing. Joe's not going to call scientist's idiots. He's not going to host superspreader events across this country."

The former president also mocked Trump's "obsession with crowd size," claiming it is "the one measure he has of success."

"Did nobody come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Is he traumatized?” Obama asked. “What’s with crowds?”

As Obama has done in previous takedowns of Trump, the former president then slammed the 74-year-old commander-in-chief for his response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, condemning Trump's argument that American voters and the media are "too focused" on the virus.

"'COVID, COVID, COVID,' he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage. And now he’s accusing doctors of profiting off of this pandemic," Obama said, referencing the baseless argument Trump made while campaigning in Michigan on Friday.

