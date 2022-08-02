Oatly, Stumptown Among 53 Beverages Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Microbial Contamination

beautiful cold brew with cream swirling on white marble table

Brooke Fitts/Getty Images

Food and beverage producer Lyons Magnus is voluntarily recalling 53 beverages due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The recalled items, which include products in various formats from Oatly, Glucerna, Stumptown, and more, were distributed nationwide. The potentially contaminated products were sold at retailers including, but not limited to, Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled because they "did not meet commercial sterility specifications." The agency is advising consumers with recalled products in their possession to dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

RELATED: Freeze-Dried Blueberries Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Presence of Lead

Among the recalled products are a 12-pack of Lyons Barista Style Almond Non-Dairy Beverage, a 24-count Chocolate Glucerna Original Club Case sold at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club, and a 12-pack of slim cartons of Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition. For a full list of recalled items, complete with expiration dates and lot codes, click here.

While the FDA notes that no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported thus far, Cronobacter sakazakii can be specifically harmful to infants as well as vulnerable and immunocompromised populations, who may be more susceptible to infection. Symptoms of the dangerous bacteria include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.

RELATED: Food Recalls Happen All the Time—Here's What to Do If You Have Recalled Food in the Fridge

Consumers with questions can call Lyons' 24-hour Recall Support Center line at 1-800-627-0557.