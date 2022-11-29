Oath Keepers: Two members of far-right militia guilty of US sedition

Stewart Rhodes is the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia

The leader of a far-right militia has been found guilty of plotting to stop US President Joe Biden from taking office after the 2020 election.

A jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the rare charge of seditious conspiracy following a two-month trial.

He plotted an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Mr Biden, prosecutors said.

Four more were on trial with him related to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

Three of the group - Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson - went inside the building during the attack.

Meggs was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday.

Three of the group members - Harrelson, Watkins and Caldwell - were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy.

All five of the group members were found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The verdict comes after three full days of jury deliberation. The panel in Washington DC met once before taking a weekend break for the Thanksgiving holiday, before meeting for two more days this week.

This was the first conviction of sedition conspiracy since 1995, when 10 Islamist militants were convicted for trying to plant bombs at New York City landmarks.

The Civil War-era charge was first enacted to stop residents of southern states from fighting against the US government.

In order to be convicted of seditious conspiracy, prosecutors must prove that two or more people conspired to "overthrow, put down or to destroy by force" the US government, or that they planned to use force to oppose US authority.

Officials argued that Rhodes stashed dozens of weapons in a hotel room in Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington DC, and planned to bring them into the city in the event of mass civil disorder.

Defence lawyers argued that the fact the weapons were never used - or even brought into the city - bolstered their argument that the Oath Keepers were on a purely defensive mission, intending to protect protesters and keep the peace inside and outside the Capitol.

Among the defendants, two are from Florida, one is from Ohio and one is from Virginia. Rhodes, the accused ringleader, is from Texas.