Oath Keepers trial: What we know about the militia members who aren't Stewart Rhodes

A bar owner. A car dealership general manager. A welder. And a retired military intelligence officer.

All members or affiliates of the Oath Keepers – and all followers of the group's notorious leader, Stewart Rhodes.

Memorable for his role as founder of the right-wing militia group, his Yale law education and his signature eye patch, Rhodes has long captivated the public eye. His four co-defendants are less well known but also are on trial after being accused of similarly insurrectionist activities.

Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell are facing trial this month alongside Rhodes on numerous federal charges, including a rare charge of seditious conspiracy, for their suspected roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as Oath Keepers.

In the first two weeks of the trial, prosecutors painted the defendants as embattled extremists, bitter over the 2020 election outcome and willing to resort to violence to ensure former President Donald Trump remained in power.

Defense attorneys set out to humanize them to the jury, pointing to age-related ailments, social media aversion and gender identity as evidence they're not as dangerous or calculating as the government makes them out to be.

Here's what we know about the Oath Keepers on trial who aren't Stewart Rhodes.

Kelly Meggs is an Oath Keeper from Florida who pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Kelly Meggs

Prosecutors say Meggs, the self-proclaimed leader of the Oath Keepers' Florida branch, joined the first "stack" of Oath Keepers that entered the Capitol alongside his wife, Connie, who will be prosecuted separately.

Meggs is accused of paying for two Virginia hotel rooms where Oath Keepers stored a cache of firearms for "quick reaction force" teams that prosecutors say planned to transport the weapons into the District of Columbia if former President Donald Trump invoked the Insurrection Act or violence broke out. Prosecutors also claim Meggs helped set entry points for the teams by road and boat.

In a call in November 2020, Meggs described legal weapons to bring into D.C. limits, like pepper spray, tasers and stun guns – "and it doesn't hurt to have a lead pipe with a flag on it," he said.

Messages revealed in the trial's first two weeks show Meggs allegedly coordinated a militia alliance with other extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

"We have made contact with PB and they always have a big group. Force multiplier," Meggs wrote in a Dec. 22, 2020, message to Jeremy Liggett, who ran a subgroup of the Three Percenters called B Squad.

A resident of Dunnellon, Florida, Meggs was the general manager of a car dealership before his arrest. He took over as leader of the Oath Keepers' Florida branch after its former head, Michael Adams, resigned over Rhodes' and other members' devolving rhetoric, describing the group's trajectory toward a militia group as "problematic."

Meggs' attorneys asked for a bench trial during the first week of arguments, which Judge Amit Mehta denied.

Meggs is charged with:

Seditious conspiracy.

Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Obstructing an official proceeding.

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

Destruction of government property.

Tampering with documents or proceedings.

Ohioan Jessica Marie Watkins just before entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, per federal prosecutors.

Jessica Watkins

An Army veteran from Woodstock, Ohio, Watkins led her own militia group called the Ohio State Regular Militia, a "dues-paying subset" of the Oath Keepers, according to federal investigators. She also ran a bar called the Jolly Roger, which has since closed.

Prosecutors say Watkins was a pivotal organizer of the attack, bringing weapons for the other members who were waiting in Virginia and entering the Capitol as part of the first group in tactical formation.

In messages with an Oath Keepers recruit on the alternative social media site Parler, Watkins wrote that "if Biden get the steal, none of us have a chance in my mind. We already have our neck in the noose. They just haven’t kicked the chair yet.” The recruit wrote back, “So I should get comfortable with the idea of death?” Watkins' response: “That’s why I do what I do.”

In his opening remarks, Watkins' attorney, Jonathan Crisp, described her as a "protest junkie," "medic by trade," and someone who was "misled and mistaken" by and about the Oath Keepers. A transgender woman, Watkins "never felt like she fit in" with the Oath Keepers, Crisp argued, and her actions on Jan. 6 were a result of those feelings.

Watkins denounced the Oath Keepers in February 2021, saying she was canceling her membership and was “humbled and humiliated” by the charges against her.

Watkins is charged with:

Seditious conspiracy.

Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Obstructing an official proceeding.

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

Destruction of government property.

Civil disorder.

Thomas Caldwell is one of those charged with conspiracy related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thomas Caldwell

Prosecutors say Caldwell, a Navy veteran who once worked for the FBI, coordinated a planned armed response and engaged in reconnoitering the Capitol.

In messages sent to Oath Keepers and members of other far-right groups in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Caldwell asked if anyone had access to a boat so if violence broke out the Oath Keepers' weapons stockpiled in a Virginia hotel could be taken across the Potomac River into Washington.

A resident of Berryville, Virginia, Caldwell also employed violent rhetoric directed at the government, like "mowing down masses of these s–balls" and suggesting starting a civil war himself the night of Jan. 6 if Biden was certified as president-elect, prosecutors say.

Caldwell's attorney, David Fischer, has claimed that he is too old and infirm to have fully participated in the insurrection and that he was never a member of the Oath Keepers because he did not pay dues.

Caldwell is charged with:

Seditious conspiracy.

Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Obstructing an official proceeding.

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

Tampering with documents or proceedings.

The FBI alleges these two Florida men, Kenneth Harrelson (left) of Titusville, and Graydon Young of Englewood, are among more than a dozen members of the Oath Keepers who participated in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI states the Oath Keepers, a loosely organized paramilitary group, conspired in advance to plan their participation in the riot.

Kenneth Harrelson

A welder and resident of Titusville, Florida, Harrelson is accused of helping Meggs run the Florida Oath Keepers. Prosecutors say he was on private chat groups with the other Oath Keepers, transported firearms to the Washington metropolitan area and entered the Capitol ahead of the first “stack.”

Terry Cummings, a former affiliate of the Florida Oath Keepers branch, testified that he and Harrelson traveled to Washington in early January with firearms, which they stored at the Virginia "quick reaction force" hotel. Cummings told the jury he "had not seen that many weapons in one location since I’d been in the military."

Harrelson’s attorney, Bradford Geyer, has sought to distance Harrelson from the rest of the Oath Keepers throughout the trial, confirming with several FBI witnesses that Harrelson had no active social media accounts and participated less frequently in chats than other members.

In August, Geyer asked for Harrelson to be tried separately from the other defendants; Mehta denied the request.

Harrelson is charged with:

Seditious conspiracy.

Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Obstructing an official proceeding.

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

Destruction of government property.

Tampering with documents or proceedings.

