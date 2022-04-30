Oath Keepers Member Cries As He Pleads Guilty In Jan. 6 Plot

A member of the extreme right-wing Oath Keepers gang has pleaded guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Brian Ulrich, 44, wept during a court hearing on Friday after pleading guilty to two felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and seditious conspiracy, CNN reported. Ulrich is one of 11 members of the Oath Keepers ― a far-right militant group ― who are facing sedition-related charges after authorities uncovered chat messages the group members used to plan for violence and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Five people died and more than 100 officers were injured in the ensuing violence.

Brian Ulrich, 44, will cooperate with the U.S. government as it prosecutes his fellow gang members for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. (Photo: Effingham County Detention Center)

“Did you do that, agree with [Oath Keepers leader Stewart] Rhodes and develop a plan to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power, by force, on Jan. 6, 2021?” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta asked during the hearing on Friday.

“Yes, your honor,” Ulrich replied, according to CNN.

Ulrich, who will cooperate with the Justice Department in its prosecution of his fellow gang members as part of his plea agreement, reportedly cried during the hearing. Mehta asked if Ulrich needed a moment to compose himself.

“It’s not going to get any easier,” Ulrich said before crying again.

Court documents detail the inner workings of the Oath Keepers’ plans days before the attack.

“Someone can tell me if I’m crazy but I’m planning on having a backpack for regular use and then a separate backpack with my ammo,” Ulrich messaged in a chat on the app Signal in December. “I will be the guy running around with the ‘budget AR.’”

The day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Ulrich and other Oath Keepers “forced their way past law enforcement officers trying to guard the Rotunda,” according to the FBI .

The group’s leader, Rhodes, was recently ordered to remain in jail until his trial after a federal judge determined that he “presents a clear and convincing danger.”

Along with Ulrich, Oath Keepers member Joshua James has also pleaded guilty to a charge of seditious conspiracy and will cooperate with the Justice Department. Ulrich faces up to six years in prison.

