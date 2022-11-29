Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6, 2021 attack

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges tied to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes and four co-defendants — Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell and Kelly Meggs and Ken Harrelson — were convicted by a Washington, D.C. jury Tuesday.

Meggs was the only other defendant found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Prosecutors painted the Oath Keepers on trial as embattled leaders of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in multiple deaths and more than 100 injured law enforcement officers. But the militia members argued that there was no plan to invade the building that day, suggesting the government had mischaracterized them throughout the lengthy trial.

Oath Keepers trial: What we know about the Oath Keepers trial as opening remarks begin

Closing remarks: 'Why distance yourself from the truth?': Oath Keepers' words used against them in government's closing remarks

Who are the Oath Keepers and what's their anti-government vision?

Oath Keepers trial: Encrypted messages, secret recording: Inside week one of the Oath Keepers trial

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oath Keepers trial: Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy