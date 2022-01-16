For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

·5 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two days after the election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol.

“We aren't getting through this without a civil war,” leader Stewart Rhodes wrote fellow members, according to court documents. “Too late for that. Prepare your mind. body. spirit.”

Four days after the vote, when The Associated Press and other news outlets declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, the documents say Rhodes told Oath Keepers to “refuse to accept it and march en-masse on the nation’s Capitol.”

The indictment last week of Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and 10 other members or associates was stunning in part because federal prosecutors, after a year of investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, charged them with seditious conspiracy, a rarely-used Civil War-era statute.

But the documents also show how quickly Trump’s most fervent and dangerous supporters mobilized to subvert the election results through force and violence, by any means necessary, even though there was no widespread election fraud and Trump’s Cabinet and local election officials said the vote had been free and fair.

Hundreds of people have been charged in the violent effort to stop the congressional certification of Biden’s victory. Many were animated by Trump’s speech at a rally near the White House, just before the riot, where he said: “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

But for Rhodes and others, there was no need for Trump’s words of encouragement. Action was already planned.

___

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. He and some friends decided they would form an organization around the perception of “imminent tyranny,” concerned about federal overreach and a series of unrecognized threats - like the government was planning to attack its own citizens. He recruited current and former military, police and first responders.

Rhodes, out of high school, joined the Army and became a paratrooper, but was honorably discharged after he was injured during a night parachuting accident, according to a biography on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website on extremism.

He went to night school at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. His first job in politics was supervising interns for Ron Paul, who was then a Republican congressman from Texas. Rhodes later went to Yale Law School.

He recruited current and former military, police and first responders. Before long he had thousands of members and he was neglecting his Montana law practice to work on the group. He was disbarred in 2015.

The Oath Keepers engaged in a series of confrontations with the government during Barack Obama's presidency. The most notable was a heavily-armed standoff at Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada.

Trump was elected in 2016. While Rhodes insisted the Oath Keepers were nonpartisan, they came to the nation’s capital in January 2017, when Trump took office, to protect peaceful “American patriots” from “radical leftists.”

When it looked like Trump was going to lose the 2020 presidential election to Biden, the Oath Keepers got to work, prosecutors said.

___

On Nov. 9, 2020, Rhodes instructed his followers during a GoToMeeting call to go to Washington to let Trump know “that the people are behind him,” and he expressed hope that Trump would call up the militia to help stay in power, authorities say.

“It will be a bloody and desperate fight,” Rhodes warned. “We are going to have a fight. That can’t be avoided.”

The Oath Keepers worked as if they were going to war, discussing weapons and training. Days before the attack on the Capitol, one defendant suggested in a text message getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their “waiting arms,” prosecutors say.

On Dec. 14, 2020, as the electors in the states cast their votes, Rhodes published a letter on the Oath Keepers’ website “advocating for the use of force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power,” according to the documents.

As that transition in Washington drew close, Oath Keepers spoke of an arsenal they would keep just a few minutes away and grab if needed. Rhodes is accused of spending $15,500 on firearms and related equipment including a shotgun, AR-15, mounts, triggers, scopes and magazines, prosecutors said.

___

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2020, members turned up in camouflaged combat attire and helmets. They entered the Capitol with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.

The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that went inside. The first stack split up to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said.

An Oath Keeper was the first defendant to plead guilty in the investigation. Jon Ryan Schaffer also agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation and the Justice Department has promised to consider putting him in the witness security program.

Other cracks in the group are showing. Before his arrest, Rhodes sought to distance himself from those who’ve been arrested, insisting the members went rogue and there was never a plan to enter the Capitol.

After the riot, the North Carolina Oath Keepers branch said it was splitting from Rhodes’ group. Its president, who didn’t return messages from The Associated Press, told The News Reporter newspaper it wouldn’t be “a part of anything that terrorizes anybody or goes against law enforcement.”

A leader of an Arizona chapter also slammed Rhodes and those facing charges, saying on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that the attack “goes against everything we’ve ever taught, everything we believe in.”

More than a dozen of his members were arrested on conspiracy charges, and Rhodes was referred to in their indictments as “Person One," but as the months wore on it seemed increasingly unlikely anyone would face sedition charges.

Rhodes faced a judge on Friday and was ordered to be held in custody. After the hearing, his lawyers said he entered a not guilty plea and plans to fight the charges.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the 2020 election was on Nov. 3, not Nov. 2.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A top US doctor says Biden's agencies haven't been on the 'same page' on messaging about COVID-19, causing a 'real problem'

    Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said "the White House needs to get its messaging discipline together."

  • Oath Keepers founder Rhodes makes first court appearance after Capitol riot arrest

    Stewart Rhodes is charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

  • Trump claims he couldn't have lost the 2020 presidential election because his Arizona rally boasted thousands of attendees and 'had cars that stretch out for 25 miles'

    "There's nobody that can see the end of this crowd," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally. "That's not somebody that lost an election."

  • 'It's Coming Down Pretty Good': Heavy Snow Falls on Georgia Gas Station

    A winter storm moved across parts of Georgia on Sunday, January 16, bringing snow, ice and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.The NWS warned that up to eight inches of snow could fall in the north of the state during the storm.A high wind warning and wind advisory were also in effect until Sunday afternoon, with gusts predicted to reach speeds of over 50 mph, the NWS said.Footage shared by Twitter user @severeweatherw1 shows snow falling at a gas station just outside Clarksville. Credit: @severeweatherw1 via Storyful

  • Texas rabbi 'grateful to be alive' as synagogue hostage-taking suspect ID'd

    A Texas rabbi taken hostage with three members of his congregation by an armed man demanding the release of a convicted terrorist, posted a message on social media Sunday saying he is "grateful to be alive." Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was leading Shabbat services at the Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday when a man interrupted the service and allegedly claimed he had planted bombs in the synagogue, law enforcement officials said. The suspect, who died in the incident when an FBI hostage rescue team breached the synagogue, was identified on Sunday as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, according to Matthew DeSarno, the special agent in charge of the bureau's Dallas field office.

  • By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden's first year

    WASHINGTON (AP) — By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks. Most in the United States got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged; so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops. Pandemic aid and infrastructure bills passed. Pricey legislation to advance Biden's social and climat

  • Anti-vaccine Sask. dad in hiding with daughter, 7, often talked about taking her away, says former friend

    A Saskatchewan man who says he's in hiding with his 7-year-old daughter to protect her from the COVID-19 vaccine often talked of taking her away from her mother forever, says a former friend. CBC News has also learned Michael Jackson, also known as "Mike" and "Mikey," is being assisted financially by at least one business associate. "He always talked about taking off, almost obsessed with the idea. It was always the plan to take the girl," said Carievale, Sask., resident Kurt Jedel. "He was goin

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell takes aim at Fox News and Trump foes during Arizona rally

    Speech comes as Lindell faces lawsuits over his false 2020 claims

  • Prince Harry Launches Legal Bid To Ensure Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet’s Safety During U.K. Visits

    The Duke of Sussex says Home Office’s decision to deny him the ability to pay for police protection means the family are unable to visit.

  • No vaccine? No cafe, according to new French virus law

    PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament approved a law Sunday that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The National Assembly adopted the law by a vote of 215-58. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to push the bill through faster, but it was slightly delayed by resistance from lawmakers both on the r

  • Who will control Congress? House departures set up uncertain future for chamber's balance

    Dozens of lawmakers announce plans to retire from Congress next year. Control of the House could hinge on who else retires before the midterm elections.

  • Texas synagogue hostage-taker was British

    The man who seized four people and died in a standoff with police is named as Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.