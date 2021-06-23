Oath Keeper Reaches Plea Deal, Will Cooperate In Major Jan. 6 Conspiracy Case

Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper arrested in February, has reached a plea deal. (Photo: FBI)

A Florida man who went into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as part of a group of Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a large criminal conspiracy involving more than a dozen other defendants charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

Graydon Young is the first Oath Keeper charged in the large conspiracy to enter a public guilty plea. Judge Amit P. Mehta accepted Young’s guilty plea at a hearing in D.C. federal court, within eyesight of the U.S. Capitol.

Young pleaded guilty to two charges: one criminal conspiracy charge and a second count of obstruction of an official proceeding. As part of the plea agreement, Young will fully cooperate with the government and testify before a grand jury if called upon.

Young was originally arrested in February and charged as part of a group of Oath Keepers who stormed the Capitol. A Facebook friend who had known Young for more than 30 years told the FBI that he recognized Young in a photo taken inside the rotunda. After Jan. 6, the Facebook friend said that Young deleted his Facebook posts going back to 2019 and then deleted his whole account.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.