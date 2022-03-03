Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021

(Reuters) - The leader of the Alabama chapter of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty to criminal charges including conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release. Prosecutors say James is the Oath Keepers' regional leader and heads up the Alabama chapter.

James will cooperate with the investigation that is currently under way as part of the agreement, the news release said.

The Capitol attack left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who died the next day.

