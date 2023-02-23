Oat, almond and other plant-based drinks can be labeled as 'milk,' FDA proposes

Got plant-based milk?

Oat, soy, almond and other plant-based drinks can continue to call themselves "milk," according to draft guidelines released Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers understand that plant-based milk alternatives don't contain milk, and the word "milk" is "strongly rooted in consumers' vocabulary when describing and talking about plant-based alternatives," the FDA said.

The agency recommends that alternative milk makers include a voluntary extra label that notes the nutritional difference between their product (labeled as "milk") and dairy milk.

The draft rules aim to address the "significant increase" of plant-based milk alternatives in the market and give consumers the "information they need to make informed nutrition and purchasing decisions," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement.

The guidance doesn't apply to other plant-based dairy alternatives like yogurt or cheese.

Mixed reactions to the draft guidance

For years, the dairy industry has pushed the FDA to prohibit the labeling of plant-based products as "milk." And under the Trump administration, the FDA had signaled plans to crack down on the use of the term "milk" for non-dairy products.

The National Milk Producers Federation welcomed the proposed voluntary nutrient statement on plant-based drinks, but rejected the agency's conclusion that the beverages can be called milk by designating the word a "common and usual name."

The Good Food Institute, which advocates for plant-based alternatives, said in a statement "the guidance misguidedly admonishes companies to make a direct comparison" with cow’s milk, even though key nutrients are already required to be listed, referring to the additional nutrient label, the Associated Press reported.

Sens. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) said in a joint statement that the "misguided rule will hurt America’s dairy farmers and our rural communities."

The FDA is taking comments on the draft guidance.

What is plant-based milk made of?

Plant-based drinks are made from plant sources, including grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, according to the FDA.

The variety of plant-based beverages has expanded from soy, rice and almond to include cashew, coconut, hazelnut, macadamia, oat, pea, quinoa and walnut, the agency said.

Plant-based beverages have grown in popularity in recent years. From 2016 to 2020, sales of plant-based milk alternatives went from $1.5 billion to $2.4 billion, the FDA said.

