Oasis vs Blur feud caused by love rivalry between Liam Gallagher and Damon Albarn

(L-R) Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, and Damon Albarn, of Blur

It’s the most infamous feud of the Britpop era, but the Oasis vs Blur chart battle was about more than just the music.

According to Noel Gallagher, one of the central figures of the rivalry and scene all together, the whole thing began as Blur’s Damon Albarn got a little bit too close to a woman Oasis singer Liam Gallagher had been seeing.

Throw into the mix quite a large amount of class A drugs and two bands both making incredible music, you have all the ingredients for an era defining feud the country hasn’t seen the likes of since.

According to The Sun, comments from Noel, backed by former Oasis record label boss Alan McGee, come in a new book Don’t Look Back In Anger.

Blur - Dave Rowntree, Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn And Alex James

Noel said: “Liam and Damon were s****ing the same bird and there was a lot of cocaine involved.

“That’s where the germ of it grew from.”

OASIS, L-R:Tony McCarroll, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan

McGee adds: “There was a situation with a girl. That created the Britpop war. Damon s****ed somebody close to Liam. It was one of many women Damon was friendly with.

“Then he got off with her for a one-night stand. They were all goading each other after that.”

Noel goes on to say the spat escalated as both Liam and Albarn are lead singers, which according to Noel makes them “f***ing idiots” as “they’re wired the wrong way round”.

The Britpop era saw bands such as Pulp, Supergrass and Suede, amongst others, all enjoying main stream chart success.

It helped give birth to the Cool Britannia movement which aligned itself with music, culture and even politics, with Tony Blair’s New Labour even becoming associated with the era’s music stars.