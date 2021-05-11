Oasis, RSA, Jake Scott & Sony Team Up For Knebworth Concert Documentary
Jake Scott has been set to direct the upcoming Oasis documentary about the UK band’s celebrated Knebworth House concert of 1996.
The film will be produced by Ridley Scott’s RSA Films; Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher will serve as executive producers.
Sony Music Entertainment is financing and distributing the film, which will be released this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the famous concert. Trafalgar Releasing will handle the theatrical run later this year.
The concert, staged across two days in 1996, drew more than 250,000 fans. Set against a backdrop of the rise of New Labour, Euro ‘96, Mandela’s visit to Britain, and the height of Britpop, the film will picture the band at the height of their powers after the 1995 success of What’s The Story Morning Glory and charts a key moment in recent British rock ‘n’ roll folklore.
Two and half million people applied for tickets to the event and it took 3,000 crew to stage the concert. Support acts included The Charlatans, The Prodigy, Manic Street Preachers and The Chemical Brothers.
Scott, who has previously directed videos for Oasis, R.E.M, U2, The Verve, The Rolling Stones and other leading music groups, said of the film: “It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”
