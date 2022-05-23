Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher left 'covered in blood' celebrating Manchester City's Premier League title

It was a painful celebration for famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher on Sunday.

The Oasis rocker needed stitches and had two black eyes celebrating City's comeback 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the season to win the Premier League.

Gallagher told TalkSport he and the father of Man City defender Rúben Dias collided, with the elder Dias running into and headbutting the former Oasis star during the celebration, sending him o

"As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam ... in the stadium where we sit, Ruben Dias' family are in the box, a couple of boxes up," Gallagher told TalkSport.

"So I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up. And I turn around and Rúben Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me. I'm on the floor covered in blood.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

"I don't see the last two minutes. I've got to get taken down by the St. John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I've got stitches in my top lip. I've got two black eyes."

🙌 “There’s absolute bedlam! I’m jumping around like an idiot.”



🩸 “Ruben Dias’ dad runs into me, I’m on the floor covered in blood!”



🤣 “I’ve got two black eyes & Pep asks ‘What’s up with your face?!’”#MCFC fan @NoelGallagher reveals how he celebrated the club’s title win 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q2MVSmbtoe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 23, 2022

Ruben Dias didn't play for City on Sunday. His father, meanwhile, didn't suffer any injuries, the musician said.

"He's a big bear of a man, he almost knocked my teeth out," Gallagher said.

Story continues

Gallagher said that while walking to be treated, he crossed paths with Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

Noel Gallagher leaves the stadium after Manchester City won the Premier League title.

"As I'm going down the corridor, Pep's running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, 'What's up with your face?' And I was like 'Go be with your players.'

"I look like I've had my head smashed in. It's unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, 'You all right? What's happened?' And I went, 'You'll never guess.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Noel Gallagher needs stitches after Man City wins Premier League title