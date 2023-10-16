Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher announces 'Definitely Maybe' album tour

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is going on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the British rock band's 1994 debut album, "Definitely Maybe," the lead vocalist announced in a statement released on Instagram Monday.

"I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour," read the statement. "The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together."

The monthlong tour around the United Kingdom kicks off in Sheffield, England, in June 2024.

The tour will include performances of the tracks "Whatever," "Fade Away," "Listen Up," and "Sad Song." Gallagher made no mention of performing "Wonderwall," the group's biggest hit, which appeared on the band's second studio album, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" released in 1995.

Oasis unexpectedly disbanded in 2009, when Gallagher's brother, Noel Gallagher, chief songwriter and lead guitarist, left the group. Noel Gallagher went on to form his own group, Gallagher's High Flying Birds, while the remaining members of Oasis briefly continued as Beady Eye.

Until now, the band has denied ever reuniting.

The reunion could include Noel Gallagher and co-founding band member, guitarist Paul Arthurs. Arthurs, stage name Bonehead, began touring with Liam Gallagher again earlier this year after a battle with tonsil cancer.

However, on Live Nation, where tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Liam Gallagher is listed as the performer, not Oasis.

It is unclear whether other previous band members, including Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll, Alan White, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and, most recently, Zak Starkey and Chris Sharrock, would return.

This summer, Noel Gallagher was asked at a live Q&A who would be on a hypothetical reunion tour.

"So me, Liam. Well, it's a funny thing because we're all at a certain age now," he said. "Hair was a thing in Oasis, so we'll have to see what everybody's hair is looking like. I'm in no matter what."

How to get Oasis tour tickets

Fans who find themselves in the United Kingdom next year can get tickets for the "Definitely Maybe" anniversary tour at 4 a.m. ET Friday.

Tickets are available on Live Nation at livenation.co.uk, which lists Liam Gallagher as the performer, across 12 dates in Sheffield, England; Cardiff, Wales; London; Manchester, England; and Glasgow, Scotland. Tickets for the Dublin dates are available at Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.ie.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oasis' Liam Gallagher announces tour, performing 'Definitely Maybe'