OARO Signs Contract with GlaxoSmithKline

HALIFAX, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - OARO is pleased to announce that it has signed a SaaS contract to deploy its OARO COMPLY solution at GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) production site in Aranda de Duero, Spain. OARO COMPLY is a document management system with the capacity to track a company's specific workflow with immutable audit-trails, verifiable electronic documents and sophisticated proof of process while maintaining a high level of data integrity.

Logo: OARO (CNW Group/OARO)

OARO COMPLY electronically tracks all steps in the quality control process and will allow GSK to instantly retrieve data that can be used in the audit process, to assess quality control factors and to analyze and improve process standards. OARO COMPLY is designed to replace paper-based tracking systems, reducing manual tracking activities, paper documents and greatly increasing data integrity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Joel Leetzow, OARO CEO stated, "This next step in our on-going relationship with GSK is a true indication of the value OARO can deliver. GSK represents the gold standard in the life science industry, we are proud to be selected by such an outstanding partner."

About OARO



Based in Halifax, Canada and Madrid, Spain, OARO is a leading global supplier of digital verification products utilizing blockchain-based technology to achieve secure identity products with heightened cyber-security protocols. OARO's suite of digital products includes:





OARO IDENTITY – digital ID eliminating the need for passwords



OARO ADMIT – a ticketing application targeting scalping and counterfeit tickets



OARO ACCESS – secure access to restricted areas based on facial recognition



OARO COMPLY – track and trace quality management system



OARO MEDIA – secure video and photo verification including time and place stamps

OARO works with corporate clients in the insurance, banking, healthcare, sports and aviation industries and was recognized as a Top 25 Up and Coming start-up by the Branham Group in the 2019 edition of the Branham300. For more information please visit www.oaro.net

Story continues

About GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. With 3 global businesses that research, develop and manufacture innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer health products, GSK's goal is to be one of the world's most innovative, best performing and trusted healthcare companies. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us

SOURCE OARO





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/28/c3163.html