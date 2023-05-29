Oakville man arrested for theft from vehicle

The Halton police have arrested Brian McNeil, 41, resident of Oakville, in connection with a theft from a vehicle in Burlington.

The police were alerted at around 6:30 am on May 11, 2023, to a suspect reportedly trying to open car doors on Lakeshore Road and Brant Street in Burlington. Upon locating the suspect, the police took him into custody. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the same person had also broken into vehicles in the Queensway Drive area of Burlington on May 3, 2023, and had stolen a pair of sunglasses and some change.

Brian McNeil, the resident of Oakville, has been charged with theft under $5000, breach of release order, and breach of probation. McNeil has been remanded in custody until his bail hearing. The Halton police thanked the residents for their cooperation and assistance in this investigation.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter