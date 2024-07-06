Oaktree Capital Shift Focus At Inter Milan To Younger Players – When New Under-23 Team Will Be Created

Oaktree Capital are ready to implement a strategy that focuses more on young players as Inter Milan owners.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908. They also anticipate that Inter will create an Under-23 team in 2025.

This summer will be Oaktree’s first as Inter owners after taking the club over from Suning in May.

And according to the Corriere, a prominent feature of the US fund’s approach to running the Nerazzurri will be an increased focus on youth.

That will be the case both in terms of signings and sales.

As far as signings go, the Corriere report that Oaktree will aim to bring in players with significant room for growth, the capability to contribute for many seasons to come, and prospective future resale value.

For example, the newspaper notes, in Inter’s search for a defender this summer, they are likely to prioritize players aged 25 and under.

Thus, the Corriere anticipate, Inter are unlikely to move for the 29-year-old Mario Hermoso.

Whilst the former Atletico Madrid defender may be a quality option for the immediate future, there would be the worry of decline not too far down the line.

Meanwhile, the Corriere report, Oaktree will listen to any offers for players of a certain age.

For example, the newspaper report, the Inter owners were willing to consider bids for Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayern Munich.

The Turkish international is a hugely important player for Inter in the here and now.

However, aged thirty, there is a sense that the next couple of years would represent the last chance for Inter to really cash in on Calhanoglu.

Therefore, the Corriere report, this would represent an example of prioritizing the future for Oaktree.

Lastly, the newspaper report, Oaktree will soon create an Under-23 team for Inter.

At present, the Nerazzurri only have teams going up to the Under-19 level in their youth setup. They don’t have an Under-23 side as rivals Juventus do.

However, the Corriere report, starting 2025 Inter will have an Under-23 team.