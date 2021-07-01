Oakland faces Texas, aims to build on Bassitt's solid performance

Texas Rangers (31-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-34, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -178, Rangers +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

The Athletics are 16-16 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the club with 20, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Rangers are 11-19 against the rest of their division. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .382.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-1. Chris Bassitt earned his ninth victory and Frank Schwindel went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Kolby Allard registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 38 extra base hits and is batting .288.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 home runs and has 55 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press