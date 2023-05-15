Oakland Athletics reach agreement to develop Las Vegas site for stadium

The Oakland Athletics are inching closer to moving to Las Vegas.

The A's have reached an agreement to construct a new ballpark on the Tropicana Las Vegas property, Bally's Corporation, in conjunction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc., announced on Monday.

Plans call for the ballpark to hold 30,0000 seats and have a partially-retractable roof. Cost of the stadium would be $1.5 billion, with $395 million in public financing. The hope is to have it ready to start the 2027 season.

"We are excited about the potential to bring Major League Baseball to this iconic location," said A's president Dave Kaval in a news release. "We are thrilled to work alongside Bally's and GLPI, and look forward to finalizing plans to bring the Athletics to Southern Nevada."

Before construction can begin, legislation must be approved for public financing, and MLB must approve relocating the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The A's have the blessing from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to relocate after the organization has been unable to strike a deal to build a new stadium to stay in Oakland.

"We are honored to have been selected to partner with the Oakland Athletics on this monumental step in helping to bring Major League Baseball to the great city of Las Vegas," said Bally's president George Papanier," and to be a part of the once in a generation opportunity of having a professional baseball team located within a short walk of the Las Vegas Strip."

The Athletics, whose average attendance of 9,449 ranks last in the major leagues this season, have played in Oakland since 1968.

