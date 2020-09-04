Oakland Athletics chief Billy Beane acquires minority stake in AZ

Oakland Athletics executive vice-president Billy Beane has acquired a five-per-cent stake in Eredivise side AZ.

Beane has acted in an advisory role for AZ since 2015 and has now further strengthened his ties with the club.

He is also part of a consortium that purchased EFL side Barnsley in 2017 but is better known for his 'Moneyball' philosophy that helped the A's unearth undervalued talent and overcome higher-spending rivals in MLB.

"I am honored to formalise my role with AZ and take this next step in being part of the future of the club," he told the Dutch outfit's official website.

"Working alongside [general manager] Robert Eenhoorn and the rest of the group here over the last five years has been an incredible experience for me and this agreement ensures the relationship will continue for the foreseeable future.

"I'm proud of all the club has accomplished in recent years and cannot wait to get started working on the future of AZ."

AZ were second in the Eredivise when the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and begin their new league campaign away at Utrecht on September 12.