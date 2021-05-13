O2 staff handed £2,000 bonus in May

Staff at O2 and giffgaff will be handed a nearly £2,000 bonus at the end of the month, after a record profit was reported for the first three months of the year.

O2 said that each of its 6,500 employees will get an extra £1,930 in their May payslips.

Staff were told in a live-streamed event on Thursday that they had beaten targets for the year.

“Our record-breaking results, including O2’s highest-ever first quarter profit and industry-leading number of customer connections at 36.6 million, were driven by the extraordinary efforts of team O2,” said chief executive Mark Evans.

He added: “I am delighted to reward, and recognise them, with this bonus. I could not be prouder of the commitment they’ve shown to deliver for our customers and our business.”

All staff who have been at the company since the incentive scheme was launched in July last year will be eligible for the bonus.

It will be subject to income tax, but will be paid on top of any other performance bonus that staff are entitled to.

The company said that it had maintained “market-leading customer satisfaction measures” during the pandemic. It also increased network connections to a record 36.6 million, driving record returns.

Only about 30 senior executives and management will not be eligible for the bonus, which will go to workers on the shop floor and call centres, among other places.