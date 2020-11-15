O2 Christmas ad features 10-year-old Dundee ice skater

O2 has released its 2020 Christmas advert featuring a 10-year-old ice skater from Dundee.

The 60-second ad premiered on Saturday evening during ITV’s The Voice.

It shows Darcy Murdoch skating in a winter landscape alongside Bubl, the network’s robot mascot.

Darcy has been a competitive ice skater since she was five years old and filmed the ad on an ice rink specially built for the shoot.

The advert also features the young skater’s sister Lexi.

Darcy said she struggled to keep up her skating training during the Covid-19 lockdown as ice rinks across the country have been closed.

“In all honesty, I enjoyed the break from early morning skates at the beginning but as time went on, I began to miss my coaches and friends,” she said.

“I did have virtual ice classes with my coaches every week to keep up my fitness and catch up with the other skaters.

“I remember finding out I’d got the O2 part and I was so excited. I couldn’t wait get back on the ice, practice my programme again, and show off my double Lutz.”

O2 said its campaign was inspired by its partnership with children’s charity NSPCC.

Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said: “Our story brings to life the power of imagination, and the importance of connectivity at a time when we might be apart from the people and things we love.”