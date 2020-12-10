O'Sullivan tips Chang Bingyu for greatness after Scottish Open win
Ronnie O'Sullivan crowned Chang Bingyu the golden boy of Chinese snooker after breezing into the third round of the Scottish Open, writes Will Jennings.
The Rocket downed Chang, the world No.72, 4-1 in Milton Keynes but a fourth frame break of 81 from the 18-year-old showcased all his potting precocity.
The six-time world champion loved what he saw and reckons Chang, who reached the last 32 of the UK Championship, has the talent to scale even world No.1 Judd Trump’s dizzy heights.
The 45-year-old said: “I knew I was playing a very good player. He’s super talented.
“He’s the nearest to players like Judd because he scores really quickly. He’s dangerous and could be very, very good.
“He’s very, very good now but when I say he could be very good, he could be the best of the Chinese [players].
“He scores quick – if you don’t score quick you can never really be dangerous in this game. But he gets on with it and bang, bang, bang, before you know it he can reel three or four frames off.
“You’ve got to be able to do that if you want to win big. This kid definitely has the super ingredient that you need to be a dangerous player.
“I didn’t think it was great to be honest – I just didn’t feel I was going to play well tonight and I could just feel it.
“I had to just try and block it out of my head and focus on the game.”
O’Sullivan knocked in breaks of 134, 78 and 50 under the Marshall Arena lights to continue his pursuit of a third Scottish Open title.
The 37-time ranking event winner went down against Trump in the Northern Ireland Open final before slumping to a second round defeat against Alexander Ursenbacher at the UK Championship.
Next up for O’Sullivan is a round three clash against world No.54 Tian Pengfei, who eased past Chris Wakelin 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The reigning world champion bit the tip off his cue after his first round win over Allan Taylor – and reckons his newly-installed replacement can fire him to victory.
“I’m still getting used to it. I played for about 45 minutes at home today and it felt better than the other one,” he added.
“The other one was really spongey and soft and I couldn’t get any power with it. With this one, as soon as I hit the ball, the white was fizzing around.
“I was like: ‘wow this is like a different game.’”
