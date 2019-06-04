O'Reilly, Pietrangelo do it all for Blues, who even Stanley Cup Final with Game 4 win

Ryan O'Reilly inspired the Blues' massive Game 4 win. (Getty)

Their backs pressed against the wall in the Stanley Cup Final, the St. Louis Blues needed their best players to step up to avoid travelling back to Boston to face an elimination contest in one of the most harrowing settings in hockey.

Enter Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo.

With two goals from O’Reilly and two primary assists from the captain Pietrangelo, the St. Louis Blues avoided a certain death in Game 4 on Monday, and instead evened the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece with a 4-2 victory.

It was O’Reilly opening the scoring 43 seconds into the game before the two-way talent hit twine again just past the halfway mark on the third period to secure St. Louis’s third and ultimately decisive lead of the game.

Ryan O’Reilly buries the rebound to give the Blues a 3-2 lead pic.twitter.com/9UUxmx9z9t — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019

It was Pietrangelo’s blast that set O’Reilly up for the winner. The defender logged nearly a half hour in order to see the result through for St. Louis.

Like O’Reilly and Pietrangelo, Jordan Binnington bounced back again for the Blues, making 21 saves and outplaying his counterpart Tuukka Rask handily.

St. Louis will have a third chance to secure the lead in the Stanley Cup Final when the puck drops in Game 5 on Thursday night.

