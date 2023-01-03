O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date – Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results as Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2022, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 235079. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through February 8, 2024.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2022, the Company operated 5,910 stores in 47 U.S. states and 28 stores in Mexico.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Investor & Media Contacts Mark Merz (417) 829-5878 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259



