O-RAN Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR During 2020-2028; O-RAN to Help Transform the Radio Access Networks Industry and Hone Implementation of Advanced RAN Orchestration and Management

New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in research and technology in the telecom industry and increasing deployment of 5G networks worldwide largely influenced the need for open radio access networks (O-RAN); notable investments from service providers are likely to be observed.

Research Nester added a new study on Global O-RAN Market comprising market trends, growth drivers and restraints, detailed information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2020-2028.

The O-RAN or open radio access network architecture, which is based on interoperability and standardization of RAN elements, is aimed towards achieving openness in access networks. The concept of O-RAN architecture thrives to make radio accessibility more innovative and flexible. Driven by the increasing commercial expansion of 5G networks and the need for advanced 5G network architecture, the global O-RAN market is estimated to grow by a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028.

The global O-RAN market is segmented by type into AI-empowered embedded intelligence, open interoperable interfaces, white-box & virtualized hardware platforms, and open-source reference implementations. Owing to the need amongst telecom operators to reduce the cost of 5G deployment, the O-RAN aims to specify and release a complete reference design of a high performance, spectral, and energy-efficient white-box base station. The gradual volumetric increase in production of the telecom hardware required for O-RAN would lower the per unit cost of the equipment, and would therefore allow small and medium enterprises to invest further into the manufacturing of these equipment. Such factors are anticipated to help the white-box & virtualized hardware platforms segment to achieve the highest growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing applications of virtual meetings, cloud-based services, IoT and IIoT, along with the streaming of 3D & ultra-HD (8K) resolution video content, advanced in-home entertainment systems, and the applications involving virtual & augmented reality, there is a sudden increase in the demand for high-speed data by consumers and businesses to help drive such applications. At present, there are more than 5 Billion internet users (growing with an annual growth of around 6%) across the world, with India and China amongst the highest consumers. Moreover, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sudden upsurge in demand for digital communication has drastically raised the need amongst the telecom operators to expand their service offerings. The increase in the number of internet users, backed by the adoption of the new normal situation of “work from home”, and the lockdown that had been imposed across nations worldwide, has further raised the load on the existing telecom infrastructure, thereby driving the need for the deployment of advanced telecom network infrastructure. The growing demand for 5th generation mobile network or 5G technology for various applications is anticipated to create numerous challenges in the existing network architecture, therefore driving demand for an advanced open radio access network technology for easy interoperable effectiveness. O-RAN enables both RAN vendors, Operators, and 3rd parties to deploy innovative services as RAN applications that can promote emerging artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technologies. Such factors are anticipated to drive the global O-RAN market in the coming years.

