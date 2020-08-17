O’Neill subverting rule of law by delaying victim payments – judge

A judge has accused Stormont’s Deputy First Minister of ignoring the rule of law by delaying a compensation scheme for Troubles victims.

Mr Justice McAlinden said Michelle O’Neill’s stance in not nominating a Stormont department to administer the scheme, a requirement set out in legislation passed at Westminster, is “fundamentally inappropriate”.

He said the case involved an attempt to “subvert the rule of law for political ends”.

The scheme is in limbo due to a dispute between Sinn Fein and the Government over eligibility criteria that are set to exclude anyone convicted of inflicting serious harm during the Troubles from accessing the support payments.

Sinn Fein claims the scheme would be discriminatory and potentially exclude thousands of people from the republican community.

The judge said Michelle O'Neill is ignoring the rule of law for political advantage (Brian Lawless/PA)

The judge expressed his view at the outset of a legal challenge brought by a woman who lost both legs in a Troubles bombing.

Jennifer McNern is seeking a judicial review of the Executive Office’s failure to introduce the scheme, which should have been open to applications at the start of May.

Justice McAlinden told Belfast High Court: “I see it as one element within Executive Office deliberately choosing to ignore the requirement to comply with the rule of law to express a political advantage.

“That is a fundamentally inappropriate stance to take and it is a stance that this court will have no hesitation in describing in the bluntest terms and in requiring a remedy to be provided in the shortest timeframe.”

Having read the arguments put forward by Ms McNern’s legal team and the Executive Office, Justice McAlinden said his “initial view” of the issue was unlikely to change as a result of hearing the case in full.

He adjourned the judicial review hearing for a short period on Monday morning and asked the legal parties to discuss whether they wished to proceed.

Jennifer McNern (centre) and a number of other Troubles victims outside Belfast High Court on Monday morning (Liam McBurney/PA)

Justice McAlinden said he would hear the case in full if the legal parties adopted “entrenched positions” and wished to continue.

He said: “What I see here is there has been significant and unjustifiable delay.

“That delay cannot be allowed to continue and this scheme, which is a scheme enacted by the Westminster Parliament by primary legislation, followed up by regulations, this scheme is overdue and it needs to be brought forward and brought into operation as soon as possible for the benefit of those individuals, like Ms McNern and many others, who quite clearly have suffered for long enough without their suffering being appropriately recognised by our society.

