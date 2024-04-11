O.J. Simpson lived in Miami. See photos of him around town, on golf course, in court

TORONTO — The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement in Toronto today, saying it would take effect Aug. 1. The Canadian Home Builders' Association has advocated for longer amortization periods, saying five more years would help with affordability and spur more construction. Freeland also said the government will nearly double — to $60,000 — th
Sheldon Keefe walked into the Maple Leafs locker room and did something he loathed. Toronto's head coach addressed his team after a loss — a particularly ugly one at that. He called out his leaders, including captain John Tavares, by name. The word "immature" was used to describe the bitterly disappointing performance. Keefe then met the media and repeated the message. "Hated lots about our game," Keefe concluded in front of the cameras. Taking criticism from the sanctity of the locker room's fo
Gary Woodland is back at Augusta National this week, feeling perhaps more grateful to be at the Masters than anyone. In August, doctors drilled a baseball-sized hole in the side of Woodland's skull. Woodland shot three rounds in the 60s and tied for 21st a couple of weeks ago at the Houston Open.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado forward Brandon Duhaime has put the brakes on pulling pranks after losing all four of his tires and seeing a garden planted on the hood of his car. Chalk up another win for Minnesota goaltender Marc-André Fleury, Duhaime's former teammate who is the master of mischief. Duhaime started the prank war when he decorated Fleury’s car with mounds of unrolled toilet paper. Fleury ended it when he went to Home Depot on Monday to round up gardening and auto supplies, stealthily sli
TORONTO — When Nic Sulsky first got involved with curling a few years ago, he saw tremendous potential for the athletes and the sport. On Tuesday, he was involved in an acquisition that could lead to a sea of change for the Roaring Game. Now chief executive officer of The Curling Group with Rumble Gaming founder Mike Cotton, former NFL star Jared Allen and two-time Olympic curling champion John Morris, the new entity reached an agreement with Sportsnet to assume ownership and operations of the G
Penny Oleksiak is still trying to wrap her mind around all of this — that after more than a decade of competing at the highest level in swimming, she's still at it. She certainly didn't imagine this for herself in the early days. Despite what she calls being through "hell and back" — after all of the golden moments while becoming Canada's most decorated Olympian and crushing depression that marred some of her recent years as a swimmer — she's fallen in love with her sport all over again. "I'm at
Rickie Fowler has returned to the Masters after a three-year absence, and already he's been able to lift up a trophy. Fowler won the traditional Par 3 Contest at Augusta National on Wednesday, making his way around what many consider the most picturesque piece of the property in 5-under par. “This is a place you don’t want to miss,” said Fowler, who spent most of three years chasing his game before winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year in a playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.
EDMONTON — The race for top spot in the Pacific Division could come down to the final day of the NHL season. But it could be impacted by an injury to the league's reigning most valuable player. Connor McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he would consult with the centre on Wednesday, ahead of the home date against the Vegas Golden Knights. The coach listed McDavid’s status as "day-to-day." The coach said McDavid’s absence at practice was due to a combination of "lower
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.