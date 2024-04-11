O.J. Simpson lived in Miami. See photos of him around town, on golf course, in court

After his football career and his murder trials, O.J. Simpson settled in South Florida.

He didn’t hide.

O.J. was seen on area golf courses. At his son’s high school football field. Around town. And in court, fending off various other charges.

Simpson died at age 76, his family announced Wednesday, April 11.

Let’s take a look at his life and times in the Miami area through the photo archives of the Miami Herald:

OUT AND ABOUT IN SOUTH FLORIDA

09/26/02 --Al Diaz/Miami Herald--Miami--In 2002, O.J. Simpson watches his son, No. 39 Justin Simpson, a ninth-grader at Gulliver Prep and JV football player.

In 2001, O.J. Simpson practices his golf swing while in the stands of the UM-Indiana basketball game at the downtown Miami arena.

In 2000, chef Pedro Rosado serves a dish of pasta to O.J. Simpson at the Star Chefs and Wine Extravaganza at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami.

O.J. Simpson waves to the photographer, Miami Herald reporter Evan Benn. Both where on a plane flying from Las Vegas to Florida. Benn was covering O.J. Simpson’s preliminary hearing.

Teresita Gyori-Bosque and daughter Carolyn Bosque, 9, pose with O.J. SImpson in September 1999 after he and his kids ate and played at GameWorks in South Miami.

In 2002, Gulliver Prep football player Justin Simpson talks with his father, O.J. Simpson after the team defeated Archbishop Curley.

ON THE GOLF COURSE

In 1998, O.J. Simpson plays in golf tournament called Visions of Victory at Golf Club of Miami.

O.J. Simpson plays in golf in 1998 in Miami.

IN MIAMI COURT

O.J. Simpson adjusts his tie before the jury selection of his trial in Miami-Dade court on Oct. 9, 2001.

O.J. Simpson waits in line to enter the Miami circuit court on Oct. 9, 2001, in Miami for the jury selection phase of his trial on felony auto burglary and misdemeanor battery charges, stemming from an angry encounter with another motorist in his suburban Miami neighborhood. Simpson was accused of scratching the motorist’s face while pulling off his glasses.

O.J. Simpson, center, looks back at some students in the courtroom as he sits with his attorneys Yale Galanter, right, and Lee Cohn, left, in Miami circuit court Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2001 in Miami.

O.J. Simpson, left, talks with his attorney Lee Cohn, in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Friday, Oct. 12, 2001, during the fourth day of jury selection for Simpson’s trial on auto burglary and battery charges.

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson sits and waits for the beginning of court on Day Two of his road rage trial in Miami on Oct. 22, 2001. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, was on trial on charges of felony auto burglary and misdemeanor battery.

In 2001, O.J. Simpson and his attorney Yale Galanter talk about his arrest in a traffic altercation. Simpson claims nothing happened.

O.J. Simpson talks about his arrest for a traffic altercation in Miami during a 2001 press conference.

KENDALL HOME

The front of O.J. Simpson’s Kendall house, which was auctioned in 2013.

Entrance to the O.J. Simpson house in Kendall that was auctioned in 2013.