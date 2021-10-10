'O.J. does leave a mark': 'SNL' host Kim Kardashian jokes about divorce, family and Simpson

Kim Kardashian West totally went there for her "Saturday Night Live" debut.

The first-time host appeared on stage clad in a hot pink, velvet catsuit complete with gloves and began her monologue by feigning shock at her gig for the night. "I know. I'm surprised to see me here, too," she said. "When they asked, I was like, 'You want me to host? Why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time.' "

Though she didn't have a movie to promote, she certainly had jokes. And the people closest to her weren't off limits.

Kardashian West boasted about being the total package, while taking a punch at her famous siblings: "I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

She also took a playful shot at momager Kris Jenner's much younger boyfriend Corey Gamble, 25 years Jenner's junior.

"The one thing I'm really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger," said Kardashian West. "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend, Corey."

The reality star/entrepreneur also made a crack about her mom not seeing Caitlyn Jenner's transition coming before she made a faux announcement about running for office. But this, too, was just for comedy's sake. "I'm just kidding, guys," she clarified. "I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family." (Her ex-husband Kanye West ran for president in 2020 and stepparent Caitlyn Jenner ran for governor of California this year.)

Even West, whom the KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce from in February, was fair game.

"I married the best rapper of all time," Kardashian West began. "Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality."

Kim Kardashian West, with Cecily Strong, hosts "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 9. Halsey is the musical guest.

But the most brutal jokes involved an athlete turned double-murder suspect. Kardashian West brought up her dad, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, who was a member of O.J. Simpson's defense team when he was on trial for the 1994 deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

"I credit (my dad) with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice," she said. "It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?

"I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met," she added, "but O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all. I still don't know."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SNL: Kim Kardashian West jokes about O.J. Simpson, divorce, her family