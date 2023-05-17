O+G Ep. 7: Interviews with Brind’Amour and Staal ahead of Eastern Conference Final

On today’s podcast, Ovies and Giglio interview Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour and team captain Jordan Staal ahead of the Stanley Cup conference finals matchup against the Florida Panthers.

Plus, separating real issues and bluster coming out of the ACC meetings in Amelia Island, Fla. Is the conference on the verge of collapse? What would another round of college football realignment look like? Ovies and Giglio discuss what’s really going on and explore a potential doomsday scenario.

Watch the latest episode here.