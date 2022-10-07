O’Fallon Around Town — Oct. 13 edition

Noon Friday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Friday, Oct. 14

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

Friday, Oct. 14 thru Sunday, Oct. 30

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. every day. St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Families can enjoy festive decorations, entertainers, special food and drink menus and more. Timed-ticket reservations are required and can be purchased in advance online. stlzoo.org/boo

Saturday, Oct. 15

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Care Center Breast Cancer Awareness Fun Walk — 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights. This is a free event to all, but donations of any amount are being accepted. The donations will be used to fund transportation needs for patients in long-term treatment. Family, friends, and co-workers are invited to come together for this community event to make a difference. Register for the walk online at steliz.org/Fun Walk. Registration will not be available the day of the event, but donations will be accepted. Donations can also be mailed to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL 62269. Please note “Cancer Center Walk” on the check. 618-607-5545.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

Saturday, Oct. 15, & Sunday, Oct. 16

▪ Halloweekends at the St. Louis Zoo — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Drop by for a weekend visit and let us see your family-friendly costumes. The too-cute-to-spook decorations throughout the Zoo will provide plenty of perfect photo ops. Free admission. stlzoo.org/halloweekends

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. John Corigliano’s First Symphony is one of the most important works of the 20th century. It is a deeply personal journey commemorating friends lost during the AIDS crisis. Conductor Hannu Lintu returns with another frequent SLSO guest artist Kirill Gerstein, performing Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. slso.org

Other area happenings





▪ Southern Illinois Builders Association Scholarship Application — Deadline: Friday, Nov. 4. The Southern Illinois Builders Association is accepting applications for scholarships with the following requirements:

Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management/construction related engineering/architecture;

Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0/4.0;

Submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant;

Planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hours minimum) — part-time students working full-time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required);

Show evidence applicant is related to an individual employed full-time by an SIBA member firm for at least four years (written evidence required);

A typewritten report of at least 500 words on career goals and events experienced that made them decide to pursue a career in the construction industry. Essay quality will be judged.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, please contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055 or by email to ceo@siba-agc.org.

▪ Nominating Petitions Available for the April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election — Nominating petitions are available at the Shiloh Municipal Building during regular business hours 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday for those persons interested in running for the office of Trustee at Large – three (3) to be elected for a four-year term in the Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election. Filing begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Shiloh Municipal Building, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh, IL 62269.