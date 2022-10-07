O’Fallon Around Town — Oct. 13 edition

Jennifer Green
·5 min read

Noon Friday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Friday, Oct. 14

Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

Friday, Oct. 14 thru Sunday, Oct. 30

Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. every day. St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Families can enjoy festive decorations, entertainers, special food and drink menus and more. Timed-ticket reservations are required and can be purchased in advance online. stlzoo.org/boo

Saturday, Oct. 15

Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Care Center Breast Cancer Awareness Fun Walk — 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights. This is a free event to all, but donations of any amount are being accepted. The donations will be used to fund transportation needs for patients in long-term treatment. Family, friends, and co-workers are invited to come together for this community event to make a difference. Register for the walk online at steliz.org/Fun Walk. Registration will not be available the day of the event, but donations will be accepted. Donations can also be mailed to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Foundation, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL 62269. Please note “Cancer Center Walk” on the check. 618-607-5545.

Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

Saturday, Oct. 15, & Sunday, Oct. 16

Halloweekends at the St. Louis Zoo — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Drop by for a weekend visit and let us see your family-friendly costumes. The too-cute-to-spook decorations throughout the Zoo will provide plenty of perfect photo ops. Free admission. stlzoo.org/halloweekends

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. John Corigliano’s First Symphony is one of the most important works of the 20th century. It is a deeply personal journey commemorating friends lost during the AIDS crisis. Conductor Hannu Lintu returns with another frequent SLSO guest artist Kirill Gerstein, performing Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto. slso.org

Other area happenings

Southern Illinois Builders Association Scholarship Application — Deadline: Friday, Nov. 4. The Southern Illinois Builders Association is accepting applications for scholarships with the following requirements:

  • Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management/construction related engineering/architecture;

  • Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0/4.0;

  • Submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant;

  • Planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hours minimum) — part-time students working full-time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required);

  • Show evidence applicant is related to an individual employed full-time by an SIBA member firm for at least four years (written evidence required);

  • A typewritten report of at least 500 words on career goals and events experienced that made them decide to pursue a career in the construction industry. Essay quality will be judged.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, please contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055 or by email to ceo@siba-agc.org.

Nominating Petitions Available for the April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election — Nominating petitions are available at the Shiloh Municipal Building during regular business hours 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday for those persons interested in running for the office of Trustee at Large – three (3) to be elected for a four-year term in the Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election. Filing begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Shiloh Municipal Building, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh, IL 62269.

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, Air Mobility Wing Commander, proclaims the beginning of Fire Prevention Week by signing proclamation Oct. 6 at Fire Station 1 on Scott Air Force Base. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.
U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, Air Mobility Wing Commander, proclaims the beginning of Fire Prevention Week by signing proclamation Oct. 6 at Fire Station 1 on Scott Air Force Base. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

    TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos' 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury. "It was difficult (being out)," Peters said following Toronto's practice Wednesday. "We've still got games left but I didn't want to miss a game. "I was still learning, still out there as if

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for three seasons

    CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old from Tifton, Ga., has amassed 1,023 receiving yards for eight touchdowns in his second CFL season. Henry leads the league in yards after catch with 422. “Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Wednesday in a s

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can