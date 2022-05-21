O’Fallon Around Town — May 26 edition

Jennifer Green
·6 min read

Noon Thursday, May 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, May 26

O’Fallon Woman’s Club — Noon. Belle Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Luncheon to recognize the past presidents, two scholarship winners from O’Fallon Township High School from the 2022 Class. A check for $11,000 will be presented to the Food Pantry from the Empty Bowl event chaired by Beth Lundy. Art contest winners from the Junior High Schools will also be announced. Reservations are required for this meeting. O’Fallon Woman’s Club, Inc. Email: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com; Facebook: O’Fallon Woman’s Club, Inc. Regular Meetings are at noon on the fourth Thursday of the month, September - May.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 27

Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

Saturday, May 28

Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. FIrst St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. Indulge in pastries and coffee while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This family and pet friendly event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2744441022531626

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day Event — 9-9:30 a.m. City of O’Fallon Cemetery, North Oak Street, O’Fallon. The program includes pre-ceremony music by the OTHS band, posting of the colors, national anthem, wreath laying, comments by O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, rifle gun salute, and taps. The speaker is Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Ken McQuiston. The public is invited to attend.

Memorial Day Observance —11:30 a.m. Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. The guest speaker will be Major General Laura L Lenderman, USAF, Air Mobility Command’s Director of Operations, Strategic Deference & Nuclear Integration. There will be participation from Colonel Phil Goodwin, USAF (Retired); the OTHS AFJ ROTC; VFW Post 805; Miss Athena King, OTHS Choir student, in addition to others. The names of the newly inscribed veterans will be introduced at this time. Pre-service music will begin at 11:15 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations that day. Please bring your own lawn chairs and water. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the First Baptist Church, located at 1111 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon.

Tuesday, May 31

Red Cross Blood Drive — 1:30-5:30 p.m. St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. Hosted by O’Fallon Rotary. Walk-ins are welcome, but those with appointments will be given priority service. Please bring a photo ID. Donors will receive a 20-oz. Red Cross aluminum water bottle, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.

Wednesday, June 1

O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org.

Thursday, June 2

St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. PRogram: Pioneers of Greater Appalachia: Research in the Draper Manuscripts. St. Louis County Library History & Genealogy Reference Specialist Daniel Lilienkamp discusses the Draper Manuscript Collection, a unique resource for researching eighteenth and nineteenth century Appalachian and Ohio Valley ancestry. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Tech. Sgt. Samantha Rompalski, 375th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron base and operational medical clinic NCO in charge, places a blood pressure cuff on a patient at the 375th Medical Group on Scott Air Force Base. The 375th OMRS supports three flying Wings and 31 tenant units including the U.S. Transportation Command and 18th Air Force in the mission of global mobility.
Tech. Sgt. Samantha Rompalski, 375th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron base and operational medical clinic NCO in charge, places a blood pressure cuff on a patient at the 375th Medical Group on Scott Air Force Base. The 375th OMRS supports three flying Wings and 31 tenant units including the U.S. Transportation Command and 18th Air Force in the mission of global mobility.

Other area happenings

O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 23rd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 3. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Four-person scramble with 11 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $100 per person/$400 per team. Includes green fees and carts, refreshments, lunch, dinner after the tournament. Cash prizes for top teams in each flight, contests. 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

Gardens In Bloom Tour — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Featuring gardens in Belleville and Swansea. Tickets available at Sandy’s Back Porch, Effinger Garden Center, Creative Landscapes Garden Center, Ace Hardware – O’Fallon, Hometown Ace Hardware – Belleville, and University of Illinois Extension Offices in Waterloo or Collinsville or online at https://event.gives/gardensinbloom2022. Day of tickets – West End Dental, 9460 W. Main Street, Belleville.

Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Auditorium, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Would you like to be the next Miss O’Fallon? This is the 100 th anniversary and it will be an exciting year. As Miss O’Fallon you are a representative of the City attending ribbon cutting ceremonies, speaking at City Council meetings, attending Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day events, speaking at O’Fallon grade schools and attending various other events in neighboring communities. Scholarships are awarded to the winner as well as first and second runners-up. Contestants must live within the OTHS School District 203, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and be 17 by Dec. 31, 2022, and not over the age of 21. For further information, contact Kristy Schulte by email at MissOFallon@gmail.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: 'The belief is strong'

    TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak

  • With two 'keepers in protocol and another injured, Whitecaps run into crisis in goal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are struggling to find someone fit to tend goal for their Major League Soccer match on Sunday at Charlotte FC. The Whitecaps announced Friday that goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Cody Cropper, as well as midfielder Pedro Vite, have been placed in the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available to play. With regular starter Thomas Hasal out with a fractured middle finger, that leaves no one left to take over goaltending duties. “We are currentl

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Meet the woman breaking taboos in a male sport in Iran

    There's a sport in Iran where women are still forbidden to play, but this woman is breaking this taboo to bring some change!

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Canadian volunteer in Ukraine roots for the Calgary Flames

    It means staying up until 4:30 a.m., but Steve Rock is cheering for the Calgary Flames from Ukraine. Rock, 34, was travelling in Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. He wanted to find a way to be useful, so after several difficult conversations with family and friends, he decided to become a volunteer with organizations working in the war-torn country, including Calgary-founded Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support (HUGS), which provides aid to the country. Rock now distributes essential food and me

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • More training camp practices cancelled as CFL strike continues

    TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position

  • Rapper J. Cole signs with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

    American rapper J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada. The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career. Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season. The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games before leavi

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.