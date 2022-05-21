O’Fallon Around Town — May 26 edition

Noon Thursday, May 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 26

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — Noon. Belle Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Luncheon to recognize the past presidents, two scholarship winners from O’Fallon Township High School from the 2022 Class. A check for $11,000 will be presented to the Food Pantry from the Empty Bowl event chaired by Beth Lundy. Art contest winners from the Junior High Schools will also be announced. Reservations are required for this meeting. O’Fallon Woman’s Club, Inc. Email: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com; Facebook: O’Fallon Woman’s Club, Inc. Regular Meetings are at noon on the fourth Thursday of the month, September - May.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 27

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

Saturday, May 28

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. FIrst St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. Indulge in pastries and coffee while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This family and pet friendly event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2744441022531626

Monday, May 30

▪ Memorial Day Event — 9-9:30 a.m. City of O’Fallon Cemetery, North Oak Street, O’Fallon. The program includes pre-ceremony music by the OTHS band, posting of the colors, national anthem, wreath laying, comments by O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, rifle gun salute, and taps. The speaker is Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Ken McQuiston. The public is invited to attend.

▪ Memorial Day Observance —11:30 a.m. Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. The guest speaker will be Major General Laura L Lenderman, USAF, Air Mobility Command’s Director of Operations, Strategic Deference & Nuclear Integration. There will be participation from Colonel Phil Goodwin, USAF (Retired); the OTHS AFJ ROTC; VFW Post 805; Miss Athena King, OTHS Choir student, in addition to others. The names of the newly inscribed veterans will be introduced at this time. Pre-service music will begin at 11:15 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations that day. Please bring your own lawn chairs and water. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the First Baptist Church, located at 1111 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon.

Tuesday, May 31

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1:30-5:30 p.m. St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. Hosted by O’Fallon Rotary. Walk-ins are welcome, but those with appointments will be given priority service. Please bring a photo ID. Donors will receive a 20-oz. Red Cross aluminum water bottle, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.

Wednesday, June 1

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org.

Thursday, June 2

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. PRogram: Pioneers of Greater Appalachia: Research in the Draper Manuscripts. St. Louis County Library History & Genealogy Reference Specialist Daniel Lilienkamp discusses the Draper Manuscript Collection, a unique resource for researching eighteenth and nineteenth century Appalachian and Ohio Valley ancestry. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 23rd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 3. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Four-person scramble with 11 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $100 per person/$400 per team. Includes green fees and carts, refreshments, lunch, dinner after the tournament. Cash prizes for top teams in each flight, contests. 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Gardens In Bloom Tour — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Featuring gardens in Belleville and Swansea. Tickets available at Sandy’s Back Porch, Effinger Garden Center, Creative Landscapes Garden Center, Ace Hardware – O’Fallon, Hometown Ace Hardware – Belleville, and University of Illinois Extension Offices in Waterloo or Collinsville or online at https://event.gives/gardensinbloom2022. Day of tickets – West End Dental, 9460 W. Main Street, Belleville.

▪ Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Auditorium, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Would you like to be the next Miss O’Fallon? This is the 100 th anniversary and it will be an exciting year. As Miss O’Fallon you are a representative of the City attending ribbon cutting ceremonies, speaking at City Council meetings, attending Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day events, speaking at O’Fallon grade schools and attending various other events in neighboring communities. Scholarships are awarded to the winner as well as first and second runners-up. Contestants must live within the OTHS School District 203, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and be 17 by Dec. 31, 2022, and not over the age of 21. For further information, contact Kristy Schulte by email at MissOFallon@gmail.com.