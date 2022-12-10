O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree: 30-foot tree illuminates in downtown Fresno

A part of downtown Fresno got into the holiday spirit Friday night with a 30-foot free lit up in vibrant and colorful Christmas lights at Mariposa Plaza.

The lighting of the Christmas tree was part of Downtown Fresno Partnership’s second annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, held by Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Roughly 100 people attended, with Santa greeting children and posing for photos.

There also was a clothing drive.

Churros were for sale and hot chocolate was given away for free.

The large Christmas tree was previously lit up for an Art Hop event, then turned off later. It’s now expected to remain lit at night throughout the holiday season.