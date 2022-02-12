O.C. sheriff's deputy who fatally shot unarmed, homeless Black man won't be charged

Gregory Yee
·7 min read
A makeshift memorial for Kurt Reinhold last September.
A memorial for Kurt Reinhold, who was shot to death by an Orange County sheriff's deputy in September 2020. On Friday, the Orange County district attorney's office announced it would not be filing charges against the deputy. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

An Orange County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an unarmed, homeless Black man in 2020 in San Clemente will not face criminal charges, according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors on Friday released a 10-page letter outlining the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2020, shooting in which Deputy Eduardo Duran killed 42-year-old Kurt Reinhold after stopping him on suspicion of jaywalking.

Duran and his partner, Deputy Jonathan Israel, were homeless liaison officers working a two-person patrol shift when they encountered Reinhold, according to the letter. The deputies tried to detain him, but the three men ended up grappling on the ground.

At some point during the struggle, Reinhold grabbed hold of Israel's gun in its holster. Duran shot Reinhold twice after he continued to resist arrest and kept his grip on the gun, prosecutors said.

The deputies gave voluntary statements to investigators that were corroborated by surveillance video, witnesses and forensic evidence, the letter said.

"It is clear from the evidence in this case that Deputy Duran did not commit a crime, and that he was justified when he shot Reinhold," Assistant Dist. Atty. Stephen McGreevy wrote in the letter.

A lawsuit filed in December 2020 on behalf of Reinhold's widow, Latoya; his mother, Judy Reinhold Tucker; and his children is ongoing. Attorneys for the family said Friday that their clients were disappointed but not surprised by the prosecutors' decision, which they called a "rubber stamp."

"The D.A.’s office works hand-in-hand with deputies from the Sheriff’s Department on a daily basis, and as such their reviews of deputy shootings can hardly be considered 'independent,'" the attorneys, John Taylor and Neil Gehlawat, said. "We will march forward and obtain justice for the Reinhold family."

Taylor and Gehlawat said they were confident a jury will hold the deputies responsible for Reinhold's death.

A woman speaks at a press conference
Latoya Reinhold, widow of Kurt Reinhold, reads a statement at an October 2020 news conference at which family attorneys discussed a wrongful-death claim against the Orange County Sheriff's Department and its deputies. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The prosecutors' letter, meanwhile, laid out more details of the events leading up to the shooting.

Before they started their shift, Duran told Israel about an incident with Reinhold the night before. Duran was at the Sheriff's Annex at San Clemente City Hall around 9 p.m. Sept. 22, 2020, viewing video footage of Reinhold trespassing at the Ole Hanson Beach Club, the letter said. After watching the video, Duran drove to the property with two other deputies.

The lawmen arrived around 10 p.m. and tried speaking with Reinhold, but he wouldn't respond to questions. They offered him services and other resources, but he continued to ignore them, prosecutors wrote.

Lacking an active "no trespassing" letter from the property owner, the deputies "concluded they had no enforceable action they could take" and left, the letter stated.

Around 1:32 p.m. the next day, Duran and Israel were driving south on El Camino Real in their marked patrol SUV when Israel saw Reinhold.

The deputies pulled into a 7-Eleven across the street, and Israel saw Reinhold cross the street "against a solid red hand signal," the letter stated. He activated the patrol unit's red lights and drove up to where Reinhold was.

Last year, the Sheriff's Department released dashboard camera video in which the deputies are heard arguing over whether to stop Reinhold.

"Don't make case law," Duran says in the video, and his partner snaps back, "It is not case law."

"This comment was made by Deputy Duran because he personally did not see the actions of Reinhold and wanted to make sure Deputy Israel had probable cause to initiate a stop," McGreevy wrote in the letter.

Israel parked the SUV. The deputies exited and told Reinhold to stop, but he continued walking away.

Israel told Reinhold he was being detained, the letter stated. When Reinhold asked why, the deputy replied that it was for "jaywalking."

Investigators later concluded that Reinhold hadn't technically jaywalked, but they said he wasn't free to leave because he'd crossed the street against a red signal.

Taylor and Gehlawat disagreed, saying the deputies "had no reason whatsoever" to stop him.

"This was a racially motivated stop aimed at harassing Mr. Reinhold, nothing more," the attorneys said. "The deputies' escalating tactics — including having a Taser drawn and tackling Mr. Reinhold to the ground — directly contributed to the deputies' unlawful use of deadly force against a man who was unarmed and had not committed a crime."

According to the prosecutors' letter, both deputies were trained in outreach, de-escalation tactics, crisis avoidance and how to interact with people who have mental health and addiction issues.

After being told he'd jaywalked, Reinhold disagreed and walked into the street while continuing to resist Israel's efforts to detain him, prosecutors said.

The deputies directed Reinhold onto the sidewalk in front of the Miramar Hotel, where Duran grabbed Reinhold's backpack and took him to the ground after he allegedly tried to shove Israel.

The three men grappled, and Reinhold ended up on top of Israel.

"Within seconds," Israel felt his gun belt being pulled and heard the weapon rattling in its holster, prosecutors said.

Israel yelled, "He's got my gun," and both deputies heard Reinhold say, "I'm gonna get it," according to the letter. Duran twice told Reinhold, "Drop it or I'll shoot," then fired a shot.

Reinhold continued to resist. Israel said, "He's still got my gun, shoot him again," McGreevy wrote. Reinhold went limp after Duran fired a second shot into his chest.

Surveillance video from the hotel captured the shooting and "clearly showed" Reinhold grabbing Israel's gun, McGreevy said. Forensic analysis later found that Reinhold "was the major contributor" to DNA found on Israel's pistol, holster and knife.

Investigators said Reinhold had "several encounters and arrests by law enforcement" since 2019 and listed four incidents in which he allegedly trespassed and resisted arrest.

Taylor and Gehlawat said the inclusion of those incidents in the report "screams of bias."

"There was no reason to include information about his convictionless past in this report, except to malign Mr. Reinhold’s character in a public forum," the attorneys said. "It has absolutely nothing to do with the D.A.’s decision regarding criminal charges against the deputies involved."

A compilation of dashcam video, footage from a bystander's cellphone and surveillance video captured the encounter. The Deputies were not equipped with body cameras at the time; the Orange County Sheriff's Department started deploying body cameras last year.

The shooting roiled the San Clemente community and left lingering questions: How did Reinhold, a well-educated, churchgoing father of two who coached youth soccer end up living on the streets of south Orange County? What pushed him into mental illness and homelessness?

The shooting echoed the 2015 killing of Charly "Africa" Keunang, a Black man who was mentally ill and homeless. He was shot to death by Los Angeles Police Department officers in broad daylight on skid row. The Los Angeles County district attorney declined to prosecute the two officers, saying the dead man had put his fingers around the weapon.

Pasadena civil rights attorney Dan Stormer represented Keunang’s family members during a civil trial in which a jury found the two officers liable in the shooting. Stormer’s firm reached a $1.95-million settlement with the city on behalf of the family.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Sweden gold medalist blasts Dutch over ice at Olympic oval

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Nils van der Poel accused the Netherlands speedskating program of “corruption” over a report that its officials try to influence the ice makers to set up conditions that benefit Dutch athletes. Van der Poel made his scathing comments during a news conference Wednesday at the Olympic Village, three days after his victory in the 5,000 meters gave Sweden its first speedskating medal since 1988. “This isn’t my idea of fair play," van der Poel said. “The Olympics

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Key proposals in Major League Baseball labor negotiations

    NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the key areas in collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association ahead of the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, as obtained by The Associated Press. This is only a partial list of bargaining topics: FREE AGENCY MLB: Would keep existing system in which six seasons of major league service required. MLBPA: Would keep existing system, subject to agreement on its service time proposal. FREE AGENT DRAFT PICK COMPENSATI

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Canada wins bronze in freestyle skiing as mixed team aerials makes Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thenault and Miha Fontaine stood at the bottom of the aerials hill, looking up at their teammate Lewis Irving. For the Canadians to win a medal in mixed team aerials, they needed Irving to stick the landing on the team's final jump and lift their score above Switzerland's in the event's final four. Irving started his approach, committed to a back-double-full-full-full, hit the jump and went airborne. Moments later, Canada had clinched a medal in the first-eve