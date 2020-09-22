‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ Cast Reuniting for Nashville Film Festival 20th Anniversary Event (EXCLUSIVE)

The sirens on the rocks are summoning everyone back. The Nashville Film Festival will celebrate the impending 20th anniversary of the release of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” with an online reunion of principal cast members, plus musical performances from figures who appeared on the soundtrack and others.

George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and Chris Thomas King will be getting the old chain gang back together for the event, which is part of the festival’s Oct. 1-7 virtual proceedings. King will reprise his musical performance from the film in addition to being interviewed.

Also offering musical performances will be Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss & Union Station, who provided Clooney’s “Soggy Bottom Boys” singing voice on “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” and other songs in the film, and two representatives of the Carter Family whose early 20th century sound was repopularized by the film, Carlene Carter and her daughter Tiffany Anastasia Lowe. Kathleen Edwards and the Dead South will offer songs as part of the tribute as well.

The event is free to Nashville Film Festival passholders, and tickets just for the “O Brother” event can be purchased for $12 at nashvillefilmfestival.org/2020-festival/.

Variety is cosponsoring the reunion event along with the music publishing company Peermusic, a staple in Nashville since 1928. Variety’s executive VP of content, Steven Gaydos, will moderate.

The conversation will include memories from the making of the Coens’ musical comedy two decades ago. but also hone in on how the music of the film gave a turbo boost to the folk, bluegrass and Americana scenes on the way to the soundtrack winning the Grammy for album of the year.

“The Nashville Film Festival is honored to host this incredible lineup of actors and musicians and pay tribute to one of the most beloved and revered films of our time,” said Jason Padgitt, executive director of the Nashville Film Festival. “This special online event explores and celebrates the incredible contributions of this film, along with its impact on popular music and culture.”

The festival is holding its 51st edition this year, which, pandemic notwithstanding, will feature more than 200 online film screenings or events.

