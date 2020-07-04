O'Brien enters league of his own after Serpentine surges to famous Derby victory

Aidan O’Brien entered a league of his own and revelled in Serpentine’s dominance as he celebrated his record eighth winner in the Investec Derby at Epsom, writes Will Jennings.

Emmet McNamara guided the 25-1 shot to an imperious five-and-a-half length triumph in the 1m4f classic, stunning the racing world 19 years on from O’Brien’s maiden winner in the race with Galileo.

It was Galileo who sired Serpentine as Coolmore made it yet another Group One win but this was all about Serpentine at Epsom, who upset fellow Ballydoyle raiders Mogul and Russian Emperor to make O’Brien a Derby immortal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The victory meant he surpassed Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling as the Classic’s leading trainer and after Love also conquered all in the Oaks, even the scrupulous master of Ballydoyle raised a grin.

"We are so delighted,” he said.

“We are in a very privileged position to have such unbelievable horses and such unbelievably well-bred horses - we are working with special people.

“It is a position very few people will ever get into, and the horses have such incredible pedigrees, top and bottom. There are so many special people involved and everyone puts their heart and soul into it day in, day out.

“Everyone loves what they do and we really appreciate every opportunity that we get and how grateful we are to everyone for what they do. It is just very special for us to be part of such a special team of people.

"Every race and all those big races, it is incredibly satisfying when they do win for everybody.

“There are so many links in the chain from when the mare is covered and then conceived. There are so many people involved all the way up to the present time, and it’s incredible, unbelievable, really.

“We have so many special people here in the finishing stage. You never really expect anything, and you just hope and do your best and try to get a good result.”

Story continues

SERPENTINE makes all and goes on to land the @Investec Derby delivering Aidan O'Brien an Oaks/Derby double and @emmet_mac a first Derby win! 🏆#TheSupremeTest #InvestecDerbyDay 🦓 pic.twitter.com/ws7uCmBOKn — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) July 4, 2020

Mogul, Russian Emperor, Ed Walker’s English King and Andrew Balding's Kameko headed the betting going into the mile and a half joust but it was Serpentine who came out all guns blazing for O’Brien.

McNamara guided the colt into a dominant early advantage but Serpentine’s pace just did not relent, as he maintained his lead through the fabled Tattenham Corner and into the home straight.

READ: Without a win since October McNamara rides long-shot Serpentine to Derby shock

Balding’s Khalifa Sat and Ballydoyle horse Amhran Na Bhfiann sought to reel him in but McNamara’s mount just did not stop giving as the finish line approached.

And the famous victory marked the jockey’s first winner since October, ticking off his maiden Classic triumph and joining an elite group of Derby-winning riders.

O’Brien joined that club as a trainer a long time ago, however, and says he always fancied Serpentine’s chances of upsetting the odds as he now eyes up a raid on the St Leger or the Arc.

“We discuss each horse and try and give every horse the best chance in the race and we ride them all accordingly,” he added.

“He was very comfortable and there was no-one going to challenge him and he wasn't going to stop.

"Emmet gave him a brilliant ride. He judged the pace really well. He was a horse who was going to get every yard of the mile and a half.

"We always thought he would stay very well and he would have no problem getting the Leger trip. He is by Galileo and from a Dylan Thomas family - I would imagine he would have no problem getting the trip if that is what the lads decide to do.

"He stays very well. I don't think he would have a problem with soft ground in the autumn in an Arc. This horse has a little bit of knee action and on his pedigree, he would handle slower ground in something like an Arc.”