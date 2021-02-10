NZ to inoculate high-risk people first as COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval
SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand will first administerCOVID-19 vaccines to quarantine personnel, front line healthworkers and airline staff, COVID-19 Response Minister ChrisHipkins said, as the government formally approved its use onWednesday.
New Zealand's medicines regulator last week provisionallyapproved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed byU.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech.
"Now we've reached the crucial stage of approval for thefirst vaccine, we are in a much better position to start havinga conversation with New Zealanders about how we plan toproceed," Hipkins said in a statement.
Authorities expect the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in thecountry by end-March but they had expressed concerns aboutexport curbs.
Pressure has been mounting on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardernto start inoculations for the country's 5 million people sooneven though New Zealand has virtually eliminated the virus.
With just under 2,000 confirmed cases and 25 deaths sincethe pandemic began, New Zealand largely escaped the high numberof cases and deaths from the virus compared with many otherdeveloped countries thanks to border closures and lockdowns.
But the emergence of highly contagious variants abroad andmore overseas residents returning home has raised concerns ofthe virus spreading in the community again.
Ardern's critics have said New Zealand has fallen behind therest of the world after promising in November that it would befirst in the queue for COVID-19 vaccines.
"When the first batch of vaccine arrives, we will be readyto go," Hipkins said, adding information campaigns will beginnext week.
New Zealand will get 1.5 million vaccines from Pfizer, whichwill provide enough doses to vaccinate 750,000 people, while themedicines regulator is in talks with AstraZeneca, Janssen andNovavax regarding the approval of their COVID-19 vaccines.
(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Michael Perry)