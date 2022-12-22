NZ Foreign Minister encourages all Fijian parties to allow constitutional process to play out

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday said she was aware of the situation unfolding in Fiji and encouraged all parties to allow the constitution process to play out.

"We are aware of the statement from Fiji's Police Commissioner. We encourage all parties to allow the constitutional process to play out," she said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The Pacific island's police commissioner said in a social media post earlier on Thursday that Fiji's military will assist police in maintaining "security and stability".

Fiji is currently waiting for its president to recall parliament so lawmakers can vote for a new prime minister after a national election last week showed no party received a clear majority.

