NZ Covid outbreak ‘like nothing we’ve experienced’, Ardern says, as cases skyrocket

New Zealand’s prime minister has warned that the country is entering a new phase of its pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date”, as case numbers begin to explode.

“We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more Covid in the community,” Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

“It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.”

Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter produced a positive rapid antigen test moments before the press conference. The empty seats in front of her – and the decision to forge on with the standup regardless – helped illustrate the new era for New Zealand, in which the government expects Omicron to reach every part of the country.

New Zealand has been reporting near-daily record highs in case numbers, as infections begin to hit an exponential growth curve. On Monday, officials announced 981 cases in the community, up from previous all-time highs of 810 on Sunday and 454 the day before. The latest additions mean there are 4,960 active cases recorded across Aotearoa – but experts say the true number is likely much higher, given the lag in test results, and the fact testing is only advised for those with symptoms or who have been a direct contact of a case.

On Monday the prime minister announced that the country would enter “phase 2” of its Omicron response – where home isolation times will be reduced, and it will rely more on contact tracing through the apps and online questionnaires, rather than investigations of each case by health officials. The latter is an admission that hands-on contact tracing is already reaching capacity – while the country has nearly 5,000 active cases from the last three weeks, the government has publicly listed only 135 locations of interest. Monday’s announcement follows regulations last week that will exempt key workers from isolating if exposed, as long as they return negative tests.

The next phase is designed to try to carry the country through a period with extremely widespread cases, without having crucial workforces or supply chains paralysed by mass isolation. Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said they were trying to avoid a “ping-mageddon” – the phenomenon similar to the “pingdemic” seen in the UK where so many people were simultaneously notified of being in contact with a Covid-positive person that workforces ground to a halt and many people stopped using the apps.

Bloomfield said the country would no longer be requiring self-isolation for everyone who was in a Covid-positive location, nor would they necessarily be notified.

“Where we put the effort will focus on places like age groups, dental care, corrections, facilities, places where there might have been the risk of a super-spreader type event … But we won’t be following up nor expecting people to isolate if they have, for example, been in a hospitality venue, just generally in that place [where another case was present].”

The prime minister was questioned on how New Zealanders were dealing with the rapid rise in cases – and the mindset shift required after years dedicated to stamping every Covid case out.

“My honest take is that New Zealanders are highly adaptable,” she said. “It’s a different phase, but I think New Zealanders are ready for it. I think they know that what we’re dealing with an Omicron – yes, we need to be vigilant, and we don’t want to be cavalier, but I think we also recognise it’s very different than the other stages of the pandemic and we have protections now that we didn’t have before.”

