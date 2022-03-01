NZ 180-5 at lunch; Proteas need 5 wickets to win 2nd test

  • South Africa's Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram appeal unsuccesfully during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
    South Africa's Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram appeal unsuccesfully during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
  • New Zealand's Devon Conway during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
    New Zealand's Devon Conway during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
  • New Zealand's Tom Blundell evades the ball during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
    New Zealand's Tom Blundell evades the ball during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
  • New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Devon Conway during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
    New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Devon Conway during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
  • New Zealand's Tom Blundell during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
    New Zealand's Tom Blundell during play on day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa broke a gritty fifth-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Blundell before lunch on the final day Tuesday to edge closer to a series-levelling win over New Zealand in the second cricket test.

Conway was 92 and, with Blundell, had defied the South Africa bowlers for more than two hours before he was trapped lbw by Lutho Sipamla about 15 minutes before the break.

Sipamla let out a bellow of delight as the ball, angled into the pads at pace, beat Conway’s flick across the line. The umpire upheld his appeal and Conway’s review failed when replays showed the ball would have hit leg stump.

It was a critical breakthrough for South Africa, which began the day needing six New Zealand wickets to complete a win which would level the two-test series at 1-1.

Had the partnership between Conway and Blundell endured until lunch, the tension would have ramped up substantially in the last two sessions.

Instead, New Zealand went to lunch at 180-5 with Blundell on 44 not out and first innings century-maker Colin de Grandhomme 10. Despite its defensive mission, New Zealand still scored 86 runs in the first session at a rate of more than three per over.

South Africa led by 71 runs on the first innings, bowling out New Zealand for 293 in reply to its 364, posted after winning the toss.

Captain Dean Elgar declared South Africa’s second innings at 354-9 shortly before tea on the fourth day, leaving wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreyne 136 not out — his maiden test century.

A run chase was never a possibility for New Zealand. Set 426, it would have had to achieve the highest-ever successful fourth innings total to win in test cricket, beating the 418 made by the West Indies against Australia in 2003.

Instead, it was bent on batting through four sessions to a secure a draw which would secure a series win, its first series win over South Africa in 17 attempts over 19 years.

That task became enormous when Kagiso Rabada claimed the wickets of Tom Latham and Will Young inside the first three overs and spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled Henry Nicholls to leave New Zealand 25-3.

Conway put on 56 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (24) in a 98-minute partnership which was broken close to stumps. Conway’s half century was his third in seven tests — he also has a double century and two centuries — but was his first in the second innings of a test match. He averages more than 90 in the first innings but only around 14 in the second.

Sipamla’s breakthrough put South Africa in firmly on top with two sessions remaining, a major turnaround after it lost the first test by an innings and 276 runs.

After the current partnership, only the bowlers remain. The second new ball is only 10 overs away.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

