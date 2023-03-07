NYT’s Maggie Haberman Suggests Why Trump Is Holding Back On DeSantis… For Now

Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, on Monday suggested why former President Donald Trump was yet to really go on the full attack against Ron DeSantis, his potential 2024 GOP rival.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Haberman: “It’s interesting that Trump is so far avoiding criticizing DeSantis by name. Why is that? And should we expect the overt jabs to start flying soon?”

Haberman noted how Trump has been road-testing derogatory nicknames for the Florida governor.

But “in general, I think he’s trying not to elevate him. I think he’s trying not to put too much of a face on him,” she said. “Because he is somebody, DeSantis, that not every Trump voter knows, who not everybody is familiar with and I think he wants to keep him sort of at a remove.”

Haberman suspected it was “going to change,” though, as DeSantis embarks on a 90-day book tour to promote his new memoir, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival,” which the Times book critic described as reading like it was “churned out” by an AI bot.

“Then we are going to know exactly how many other people are jumping into this field, so a lot could change,” Haberman added.

Watch the video here:

