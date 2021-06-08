NYT, BBC, Buzzfeed & Other Major Websites Face Global Outage

The Canadian Press

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart says Congolese forward Silas Wamangituka has been playing under a false name and is a year older than previously thought. The player, whose real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa, informed the club recently he had been the victim of “machinations of his former agent” and that he was really 22 years old. The discrepancy occurred when the Kinshasa-born Katompa Mvumpa was invited to a trial at age 18 by Belgian club Anderlecht in 2017. The club was interested in contr