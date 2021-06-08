NYT, BBC, Buzzfeed & Other Major Websites Face Global Outage
Several major websites including those of Finiancial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg News and BBC faced global outage on Tuesday, 8 June.
Reports of this large-scale outage came from many parts of the world Australia, United Kingdom, United States of America (USA) and India.
Other websites reported to be down include Guardian, CNN and Buzzfeed.
(This is a developing story, and will be updated shortly.)
