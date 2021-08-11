NYSE to require vaccinations for trading floor access

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will require anyone accessing its trading floor at 11 Wall Street to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Sept. 13, according to a memo to the floor community seen by Reuters.

"Based on recent shifts in public health conditions as well as updated recommendations from federal, state and local authorities, NYSE will implement several changes to its health and safety policies," said the memo, which was signed by NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund.

The new rules come as concerns over the Delta variant have prompted some companies to delay a return to office, with health officials recently calling for reinstating indoor mask mandates for most vaccinated Americans.

Effective immediately, the NYSE will expand its onsite random testing program to include vaccinated personnel, the exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said.

As of Sept. 13, everyone who accesses the trading floor, including employees of member firms, NYSE employees and vendors, must be fully vaccinated, the NYSE said.

Exemptions can be made for qualifying medical or religious reasons, the exchange added, but prior to entering the floor, those with exemptions will have to show proof of a negative COVID test and wear face coverings at all times.

