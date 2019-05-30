NYPD's Sage the K9 makes prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

Saturday’s heavyweight world title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. is for the dogs.

Just ask Sage, a New York City Police Department canine officer who has saved countless lives and brought down drug lords, who made her official prediction on the fight's outcome:

@NYPDnews' 'Sage The K9' gives a prediction for #JoshuaRuiz



Do you agree with Sage? pic.twitter.com/mgFMUEKAY2



— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 29, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.: How to watch the fight on DAZN-supported devices

Sage predicts a Joshua win by knockout in Round 7.

"Sage has the know-how," said Lt. Dave Siev, head of the NYPD Boxing Club. "She's been in the field for a while and she knows how to read people. I would say her prediction is spot on. We’re all very excited to welcome AJ and Ruiz to New York City.”

Will Sage's prediction be right? We'll have to wait and see.