NYPD: Suspects rob bishop, wife at gunpoint of $1 million in jewelry during Sunday sermon

A camera over the weekend captured a New York City bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of his Sunday sermon.

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, told CBS New York that just over five minutes into the sermon at his Brooklyn church, he saw a door in the back of the room kicked open and at least three men walk in with guns.

"As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby's face," Whitehead told the outlet. "Took off my bishop's ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop's chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck to see if anything else."

According to the New York Police Department, three "unidentified individuals entered the location, displayed firearms and demanded property from the 44-year-old male pastor and his38-year-old wife. The individuals removed more than $1 million worth of jewelry from the two victims."

The church's livestreamed service shows Whitehead preaching about faith and death, then fall to the ground after apparently seeing the armed people enter the church.

"They had guns on my deacons that was at the door," Whitehead told the outlet.

Whitehead said about 100 congregants were in the room and that men, women and children dropped to the floor in silence.

Police said the robbers left the church in a white Mercedes Benz.

No one was injured, police said, and the robbery remained under investigation on Monday.

Whitehead told CBS he believes his family was targeted because of publicity he received when he helped turn in the suspect wanted in the fatal subway shooting of Daniel Enriquez in May.

Neither the church nor Whitehead could immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

