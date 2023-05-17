NYPD Confirms Prince Harry & Meghan Car Chase By Paparazzi Last Night; “No Injuries Or Arrests,” Cops Say
Despite doubters, the New York Police Department has confirmed that there was a paparazzi pursuit of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night.
As more details of the late night ““near catastrophic car chase,” as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson termed it, emerge, the NYPD put their stamp on the incident:
On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.
Earlier today, the Royal heir’s team said: “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”
In language invoking the car chase death of Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales in Paris in 1997, the spokesperson added, This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”
