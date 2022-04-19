Nyle DiMarco talks Deaf, queer culture in 'Deaf Utopia' memoir: 'I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be'

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Nyle DiMarco welcomes you to his world. His "Deaf Utopia" (William Morrow, 336 pp., out now), specifically.

The actor, activist, model and producer chronicles his whirlwind life in a new memoir, from his immersion in deaf culture at birth to his auspicious rise to fame, winning both "America's Next Top Model" in 2015 and "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.

DiMarco ("Audible," "Deaf U") is also here to debunk misconceptions about the deaf community. For starters, yes, he can drive.

"Hearing people will actually deny that we have a culture," DiMarco says over a Zoom call from Washington. "They often don't believe that it's possible for us to have a sense of community – they believe that it's just a disability – when in fact we do."

'Deafness isn't a monolith': Deaf communities praise, criticize new Apple TV+ movie 'CODA'

DiMarco is one of three fourth-generation deaf children born to deaf parents, and his book covers the harmonious and heartbreaking parts of his childhood. One such area of heartbreak: his father's physical abuse.

"That process of writing about my father was complicated and complex," DiMarco says. "It opened a lot of wounds. I, of course, wanted to keep that in the past. But in this case, it felt right to move forward in the writing of the book, just because it is so much a part of my story and makes me who I am today."

Nyle DiMarco wants to welcome you to his world. His &quot;Deaf Utopia,&quot; specifically, out Tuesday.
Nyle DiMarco wants to welcome you to his world. His "Deaf Utopia," specifically, out Tuesday.

The book also serves as an education for readers who may not know key facts about deaf people or moments in deaf history. For example: Estimates say an average lip-reader understands about 30% of a speaker's words. And did you know that telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell thought deaf people shouldn't marry one another? Or what happened as a result of the "Deaf President Now" protest at Gallaudet University in 1988? (A film adaption of this protest is in the works, with DiMarco producing.)

DiMarco also recounts having secret parties in his house because his mom couldn't hear when people were over.

"We could be as loud as we wanted to," he says, "and as long as the door downstairs was closed, if she ever looked, she wouldn't assume anything because she thought it was locked. It was great. And we would rage until the wee hours of the morning."

If his kids pulled the same stunts? He'd lay down the law, more so to ensure their safety.

"It's really important to empower kids to make decisions for themselves as people," he adds.

In case you missed: 'DWTS' champ Nyle DiMarco brings the romance and drama of deaf culture to Netflix in reality series 'Deaf U'

DiMarco's confidence comes from the path forged by those in the deaf community "who had already achieved so much in so many different avenues." This includes his mother, who fought for her children to receive a proper education that celebrates deafness.

DiMarco also belongs to another marginalized community. The book touches on his queer identity – something that has developed over time, a concept straight people might not wrap their heterosexual heads around at first.

"I don't know that they can really understand exactly what we have to break down and what we have to process and unpack over time to find out who we are," DiMarco says. "Explaining that process is just really tough without the context. Let's not forget that our identities are fairly new and our spectrum is ever expanding."

Nyle DiMarco, the Deaf actor, activist, model and producer chronicles his whirlwind life in his memoir, from his immersion in Deaf culture at birth&#xa0;to his&#xa0;auspicious rise to fame, winning both&#xa0;&quot;America&#39;s Next Top Model&quot; in 2015 and &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; in 2016.
Nyle DiMarco, the Deaf actor, activist, model and producer chronicles his whirlwind life in his memoir, from his immersion in Deaf culture at birth to his auspicious rise to fame, winning both "America's Next Top Model" in 2015 and "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.

DiMarco remains comfortable in that expansion: "I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. Obviously, I'm remaining open to change. That evolution is really beautiful. We're all always finding the next best thing that fits."

He wants deaf LGBTQ youth to know resources are available to help them, such as the Deaf Queer Resource Center in San Francisco – especially since research shows more than half of deaf LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide. Social media also works as a worthy outlet to help people feel less alone.

Awful: Deaf LGBTQ youth, further on the margins, likelier to feel depressed or suicidal than their hearing peers

Members of the deaf community may have also felt less alone after seeing themselves represented in Oscar-winning film "CODA," which took home three prizes at this year's Academy Awards, including best picture.

DiMarco eagerly awaits projects that aren't just about deafness but just involve deaf people. "CODA" star Marlee Matlin used to be the only one on the red carpet. Not anymore.

"We have to take a moment and turn it into a movement and really remind Hollywood that people are looking for these stories," DiMarco says. "Even when people want to invest in our stories, they're often not considering investing in us. We're seeing these fantastic ensembles on screen, but what we need is to see more deaf representation behind the lens."

Something tells us we'll all be living in DiMarco's "Deaf Utopia" soon enough.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

'CODA' made history amid Oscar chaos: Here's what its win means for the Deaf community.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nyle DiMarco memoir 'Deaf Utopia' explores Deaf, queer culture

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide